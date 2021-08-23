LONDON — The Arsenal vs Chelsea reaction saw Thomas Tuchel, Mikel Arteta and Romelu Lukaku all discuss an edge clash at the Emirates Stadium as the London derby delivered plenty of drama and a debut goal for Lukaku.

Chelsea had the extra quality in attack which made the difference as Romelu Lukaku (on his debut after returning to the Blues for a second stint) and Reece James scored in the first half to seal the win.

Arsenal had plenty of chances but Mikel Arteta’s men couldn’t find the cutting edge, as they have now suffered back-to-back defeats to start the season.

This is the first time in Arsenal’s 118-year history they have opened the season with two defeats without scoring in either game. Ouch.

Below is the latest Arsenal vs Chelsea reaction, with Thomas Tuchel, Mikel Arteta, Romelu Lukaku and others sharing their thoughts to the media at the Emirates Stadium.

Thomas Tuchel is now speaking to the written media in his post-game press conference:

ProSoccerTalk asked Tuchel about the link-up play that Lukaku brings to Chelsea, and if that is almost as exciting as the goals he brings: “I think his profile gives us something that we did not have so much. We can overcome pressing with long balls. When we are close to the box we can also play in to him with some defenders on his back because he is a very physical player.

“He also suits out strengths for counter attacks because he likes to run in to open spaces. He was involved in training, involved with the guys. He is a very open and smart and friendly person. It was easy to connect with everybody. They like to play with each other. This is very important. He gives us some more opportunities. At the same time we need to keep going.”

“He was always a Chelsea fan and his dream is to make it at this club. He has this personality and he has this trust in himself. I hope it takes pressure off our young guys’ shoulders.”

More on Lukaku: “It was a very good start. When a striker scores right away and to give us an important lead. He links up well. He was dangerous throughout the whole game. He almost scored the second one. Was a very good debut. He linked up very well.”

Mikel Arteta is now speaking to us in the written post-game press conference:

“It is really challenging at the moment. We are missing nine players. It is what we have. Credit to the boys. The passion they are bringing to the team. They are playing with a lot of courage. They are trying their best.”

“I don’t want to see anybody put their heads down,” Arteta said when asked about playing Manchester City next.

“They really tried to push the team. We you are 2-0 down at half time, nobody is going to be happy. In the second half, every time the team tried to give them something. They were reacting. We need them more than ever,” Arteta said when asked about the reaction from the fans at the Emirates, as there were plenty of boos.

Arteta said they should have had a penalty kick in the first half when Saka went down.

He also confirmed that Ben White will likely be out for the Manchester City game, as he has recently tested positive for COVID-19. When asked if he is available he simply said: “I don’t think so.”

Granit Xhaka is the latest Arsenal player to come out of the tunnel to speak with the media. The Arsenal skipper doesn’t look best please. Let’s leave it at that. His manager, Mikel Arteta, is stood a few yards away and isn’t exactly beaming from ear to ear either. Oh dear…

Here is the man of the moment, Romelu Lukaku, speaking to our partners in the UK at Sky Sports.

“It is good to start like this,” Romelu Lukaku told Sky Sports. “I worked hard throughout the week. The team worked hard throughout the week. It was a big game for us. Everyone was watching us. We did well. As an individual I tried to help the team. I said I wanted to add something different to the team. Hopefully I did and I want to continue doing that to help the team win. That is the most important thing.”

Lukaku adds: “We played really well. We dominated. We could have scored more.

Thomas Tuchel is very, very happy with this display and Chelsea’s start to the season.

They’ve won the UEFA Super Cup and now won their opening two PL games. Yep, Chelsea look like legit title contenders this season.

“It is a perfect start. We didn’t concede a goal and we have two victories. It is a London derby and gives us a lot of genuine confidence. This is what you need as a team. We are a different group. Some players left, some new players came in. This is what you need, these experiences together. Good victories. Moments where you suffer. But you work hard together. This is how a group is built. We are happy with the start. It was a unique preparation. We are still in the process and we need to keep going.”

Plenty of manager and player reaction on the way.

Tuchel, Lukaku, Mari, James and Arteta all currently speaking to the media. Some Arsenal fans are angry with their team and are shouting things out to Sol Campbell who is live on Sky Sports in the UK breaking things down.

Aubameyang has just thrown his shirt into the crowd after warming down, as some young Arsenal fans are very, very happy with that. Other Arsenal fans around me in the press box were not as happy. At all.

One of the Gunners faithful tells the media ‘it wasn’t that bad’ and asks what we are writing. Other Arsenal fans heard him say that and tell him to give his season ticket back and ask him ‘what wasn’t bad about that?’ Not a great start to the season for the Gunners.

What a start for Lukaku in his second debut for Chelsea! Here he salutes the Chelsea fans at the final whistle, who have been singing his name all day long.

That is $132 million well spent by Chelsea. What an impact he had.

