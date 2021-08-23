Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

LONDON — The Arsenal vs Chelsea player ratings were a lot of fun to dish out after a feisty London derby at a packed Emirates Stadium.

Chelsea had the extra quality in attack which made the difference as Romelu Lukaku (on his debut after returning to the Blues) and Reece James scored.

Arsenal had plenty of chances but Mikel Arteta’s men couldn’t find the cutting edge, as they have now suffered back-to-back defeats to start the season.

Below are the Arsenal vs Chelsea player ratings in full, as we dish out marks out of 10 for every player who featured.

Arsenal player ratings

Bernd Leno: 7 – Didn’t have much to do on the goals and made his presence felt after coming off his line. Superb stop to push Lukaku’s header onto the bar and to deny Havertz.

Cedric Soares: 5 – Given a tough outing by Alonso and Havertz down the left.

Rob Holding: 6 – Should have scored to make it 2-1 but headed wide. Lukaku ran him all over the place.

Pablo Mari: 5 – Bullied by Lukaku on the first goal and just didn’t look comfortable.

Kieran Tierney: 5 – Played too central in first half as James totally ran over him.

Albert Sambi Lokonga: 6 – Solid display. Some nice touches on the ball. Couldn’t quite get some key passes right to set forwards free.

Granit Xhaka: 6 – Steady and reliable. Nothing more, nothing less.

Nicolas Pepe: 5 – Worked hard but just wasn’t his day. Never got Chelsea on the back foot.

Emile Smith Rowe: 6 – Always trying to sneak in behind Chelsea’s defense and nearly did it on a few occasions with some surging runs. Couldn’t see enough of the ball.

Bukayo Saka: 6 – Smashed a shot on target which was tipped over. Some bright touches. Subbed off.

Gabriel Martinelli: 5 – Worked hard but Chelsea’s center backs, especially Azpilicueta, shut him down.

Substitutes

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (61′ on for Saka): 7 – Gave Arsenal extra impetus in attack.

Nuno Tavares (66′ on for Tierney): 6 – A tough cameo as James caused so many issues.

Folarin Balogun (79′ on for Martinelli): N/A

Chelsea player ratings

Edouard Mendy: 7 – Great save to deny Saka and so cool on the ball when under pressure.

Cesar Azpilicueta: 7 – Locked down Saka and used all of his experience time and time again.

Andreas Christensen: 8 – Solid as a rock in the center of a back three.

Antonio Rudiger: 7 – See above. What a comeback he is having under Thomas Tuchel.

Reece James: 9 – Great cross for Lukaku’s goal and smashed home a beauty of his own. Went close on another few occasions too.

Jorginho: 7 – Kept things ticking over nicely, as always. What a class act he is.

Mateo Kovacic: 7 – See above. Always looks like he has so much time on the ball.

Marcos Alonso: 8 – Superb display, once again. Just never stopped running.

Mason Mount: 7 – Went close on a few occasions and his runs off Lukaku were so dangerous.

Kai Havertz: 7 – Could have scored in the second half. Some nice link-up with Lukaku.

Romelu Lukaku: 8 – What a second Chelsea debut. Got his goal. Hold up play was excellent. Chelsea have the central striker they needed.

Substitutes

N’Golo Kante (72′ on for Kovacic): 7 – Swept up superbly in midfield.

Hakim Ziyech (81′ on for Mount): 7 – Incisive and dangerous. Went close a few times.

Timo Werner (90′ on for Havertz): N/A

