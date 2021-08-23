Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

West Ham vs Leicester reaction: Michail Antonio put his name into the Hammers’ record books as David Moyes’ side battered the Foxes on Monday.

Below is live reaction from the London Stadium following West Ham vs Leicester, as Hammers and Foxes managers and players have spoken…

West Ham vs Leicester reaction, live!

Michail Antonio explains why he celebrated his first goal by lifting and kissing a cardboard cutout of himself…

“I’ve not been celebrating lately because of VAR, so I thought I had to make it special. The celebration was Save The Last Dance — the lift from the end. That would have been proper embarrassing if it was ruled out by VAR. You always see me smiling, so you’d probably see me laughing as well.

“The fans are still here singing 20 minutes later, the atmosphere is amazing. There’s nothing better than scoring and hearing the roar of the fans.”

❤️ Michail Antonio reveals exactly why he did the cardboard cutout celebration. #WHUFC #WHULEI pic.twitter.com/YkGeAOgCNg — Joe Prince-Wright (@JPW_NBCSports) August 23, 2021

Antonio, on becoming West Ham’s leading goal-scorer in the Premier League era, and what it meant to do it in front of the fans…

“It sounds beautiful to be called West Ham’s top Premier League scorer. I feel like first half it affected how I was playing, but the gaffer caned me at halftime and I played normally and managed to get my goals.

“It would have been so nice to break it with a goal from outside the box. I’ve broken it, though, in front of the fans — amazing. I’m never happy getting just one goal. I don’t want anyone catching me by the time I leave here, I want to be up there in folklore forever.”

“It was a difficult decision to take the number nine shirt, I’ve always had number 30. But I feel playing the nine position and owning the number nine was key for me. I had love for the 30 shirt, so it was difficult to let it go.

“Last year I was disappointed with my 10 goals, I wanted 15. Three in two now — who knows, I could even get 20.”

David Moyes, on the fans returning in full force (and full voice)…

“It’s a super night for us. The team played really well. The sending-off changes the game a little bit we did a lot of good things. It reminded me of Upton Park tonight. It was great.”

Moyes, on Antonio’s achievement and his improvement between the first and second halves…

“I’m really pleased. I was disappointed with the way he played in the first half, but he did enough to shut the manager up after what I said to him at halftime.”

Moyes, on West Ham’s aim this season…

“The first thing is to make sure we keep playing like this. I think we’ve got to go up a gear. I’ve challenged the players to find that extra two points that could have been enough to get us in the Champions League.

“I could be asking far too much, but what else am I going to do? Stand here and say we want to avoid relegation? Maybe I’ll ask the players if they can stay top now.”

Brendan Rodgers, on the disappointing performance from Leicester…

“We started the game OK and we looked like we could hurt them. We made too many mistakes. Credit to the players, they kept going. There’s no doubting the mentality or the spirit.

“We got to 2-1 and were ready to make subs and attack the game, but then they scored the third goal [before they came on]. We were looking to go to 4-3-2 and get the extra player up there.

“We weren’t at our top level tonight. We needed to move it quicker, taking too many touches. We kept fighting. At half-time we said it was a chance to show our spirit.”

Rodgers, on Ayoze Perez’s red card for his tackle on Youri Tielemans…

“If you look in isolation, at the contact, it doesn’t look good. But if you look back, there’s a foul on him, he gets clipped. If he goes down he gets a free kick. Because he’s clipped, he’s stretching and makes the tackle. It doesn’t look great slowed down.

“When Michael [Oliver] goes to the screen in front of 60,000 people, it’s going to be given.”

