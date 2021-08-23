Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

USMNT star Weston McKennie has been linked with a move to Tottenham from Juventus in the final days of the summer transfer window.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

That sound you can hear is USMNT fans scrambling to buy a Spurs jersey with McKennie’s name on the back.

But hold your horses.

A report from Italian outlet Tuttosport claims that Tottenham will offer Tanguy Ndombele for Weston McKennie, as the former wants to leave Spurs and has yet to feature for Nuno Espirito Santo’s men this season.

It has also been reported that Bayern Munich are interested in McKennie, who Juve value at close to $35 million.

Current Tottenham director of football, Fabio Paratici, was previously at Juventus for 11 years and oversaw the deal to bring McKennie, 22, to Turin from Schalke.

Paratici also tried to sign Ndombele from Lyon during his time at Juventus, so he knows the Italian giants are fans of the silky French midfielder.

ProSoccerTalk understands that McKennie is ‘happy at Juventus’ amid the reported interest from Tottenham.

Would a move to the Premier League be good for McKennie?

It is wild that the combative central midfielder is still only 22 years old.

After starring for Schalke in the Bundesliga and having a very promising first season with Juventus in 2020-21, there’s no doubt McKennie will one day end up the PL.

This seems a little too soon, though.

McKennie wasn’t included in the Juventus 23-man squad by new manager Max Allegri for their 2-2 draw at Udinese on the opening day because he was suspended.

After Juve signed Manuel Locatelli over the summer, plus with Aaron Ramsey back in the fold too, it appears that competition is going to be strong for a starting spot in central midfield this season.

This is certainly a situation to keep a close eye on but for now it seems like McKennie wants to remain at Juventus and force his way into the starting lineup on a regular basis for a team in the UEFA Champions League.

If not, a move (perhaps on loan) to Tottenham would be a pretty good fit as Nuno Espirito Santo wants combative young players to implement his high-tempo playing style. With Harry Winks and Ndombele unable to do that, Spurs’ other central midfield options are Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Oliver Skipp who have formed a solid partnership early in the season.

McKennie to Tottenham makes a lot of sense on a lot of levels. But, for now, McKennie is happy in Turin.

Follow @JPW_NBCSports