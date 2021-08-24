Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly asked for a move away from Juventus, as the legendary forward did not start in their Serie A opener on Sunday.

Per Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, who works for our partners at Sky Italy, Ronaldo requested to Juventus that he should not start against Udinese. He was instead included on the bench despite being fully fit.

Ronaldo then came on in the 2-2 draw and thought he had scored a late winner, but it was ruled out for offside and the Portuguese star was booked for taking his shirt off in celebration.

The report about his future states that Cristiano Ronaldo made the request “because he hopes to find a solution on the market in the next days.”

However, it was reported that no officials bids have been received by Juventus for Ronaldo. Yet.

What is the latest?

Following the draw at Udinese, Juventus have said that they have not received any bids for Ronaldo this summer and are planning on him being at the club this season.

“We mustn’t try to create sensational stories where there aren’t any. It was a decision shared with the player. At the start of the season, naturally he is not at top fitness. I can absolutely confirm Ronaldo will remain at Juventus this season,” Juventus vice president Pavel Nedved told DAZN.

Ronaldo’s current contract runs out at the end of the 2021-22 season and it is believed clubs would have to pay $34.2 million to get him out of his contract at Juventus.

For a player of his quality, despite his age, that is a very good price.

Where could he go?

There are very few clubs in Europe who could afford to sign Ronaldo, 36, but the likes of Real Madrid, Manchester City, Manchester United and PSG are among them.

A return to Real Madrid seemed likely (until Carlo Ancelotti ruled it out) but with Man City’s pursuit of Harry Kane dragging on and looking less likely by the hour, perhaps Pep Guardiola will try to entice Ronaldo back to the Premier League?

UPDATE: The latest reports from Italy suggest that Manchester City are the only club who could afford to sign Ronaldo right now, with PSG already bringing in Lionel Messi, Achraf Hakimi, Georginio Wijnaldum, Gianluigi Donnarumma and Sergio Ramos this summer.

A report from Gazzetta dello Sport states that Ronaldo’s options are very limited but that his agent, Jorge Mendes, has mentioned to Manchester City that Ronaldo is available. The report also states that the Portuguese superstar has no problem heading back to City despite his previous allegiance to Manchester United.

Seeing the United legend line up for Manchester City would be a huge shock, but it is clear he is trying to find an exit route out of Juventus.

Heading to PSG, to play alongside Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe is probably financially impossible, but if Les Parisiens can make it work via Financial Fair Play rules, they will.

Ronaldo clearly wants a move away from Juve and with just a few days to go in the summer transfer window, this saga is going to dominate the headlines between now and the deadline on Aug. 31.

