Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The League Cup second round sees 13 Premier League teams enter the fray, as plenty of intriguing clashes have been set up.

[ MORE: Follow League Cup scores live ]

From Arsenal heading to West Brom to Aston Villa at fourth-tier Barrow and Southampton heading to play perennial giant-killers Newport County, plenty of Premier League teams will be anxious of upsets.

Everton, Wolves, Norwich and Brighton all face tricky tests against Championships sides too.

There are two all-Premier League clashes with Watford against Crystal Palace at Vicarage Road and Newcastle United vs. Burnley at St James’ Park.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

Remember: the seven Premier League clubs involved in European competition this season will all enter the League Cup at the third round stage.

Below is how to watch the League Cup, the full schedule, latest betting odds and everything else you need.

League Cup how to watch, stream link, dates

Dates: Second round (August 24-25)

How to watch, stream: ESPN+

League Cup odds (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links

Northern Section (all games kick off at 2:45pm ET unless otherwise stated)

Tuesday, August 23

Oldham Athletic v Accrington Stanley (2pm ET)

Wigan Athletic v Bolton Wanderers

Huddersfield Town v Everton

Sheffield United v Derby County

Stoke City v Doncaster Rovers

Shrewsbury Town v Rochdale

Nottingham Forest v Wolves

Morecambe v Preston North End

Blackpool v Sunderland

Leeds United v Crewe Alexandra

Barrow v Aston Villa

Wednesday, August 24

Newcastle United v Burnley

Southern Section (all games kick off at 2:45pm ET unless otherwise stated)

Tuesday, August 23

Swansea City v Plymouth Argyle (2pm ET)

Norwich City v Bournemouth (2pm ET)

Brentford v Forest Green Rovers

Millwall v Cambridge United

Cardiff City v Brighton & Hove Albion

Birmingham City v Fulham

Gillingham v Cheltenham Town

Queens Park Rangers v Oxford United

Stevenage v Wycombe Wanderers

Northampton Town v AFC Wimbledon

Watford v Crystal Palace

Wednesday, August 25

Newport County v Southampton

West Bromwich Albion v Arsenal (3pm ET)

Follow @JPW_NBCSports