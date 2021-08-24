The League Cup second round sees 13 Premier League teams enter the fray, as plenty of intriguing clashes have been set up.
[ MORE: Follow League Cup scores live ]
From Arsenal heading to West Brom to Aston Villa at fourth-tier Barrow and Southampton heading to play perennial giant-killers Newport County, plenty of Premier League teams will be anxious of upsets.
Everton, Wolves, Norwich and Brighton all face tricky tests against Championships sides too.
There are two all-Premier League clashes with Watford against Crystal Palace at Vicarage Road and Newcastle United vs. Burnley at St James’ Park.
[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]
Remember: the seven Premier League clubs involved in European competition this season will all enter the League Cup at the third round stage.
Below is how to watch the League Cup, the full schedule, latest betting odds and everything else you need.
League Cup how to watch, stream link, dates
Dates: Second round (August 24-25)
How to watch, stream: ESPN+
League Cup odds (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)
PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links
Northern Section (all games kick off at 2:45pm ET unless otherwise stated)
Tuesday, August 23
Oldham Athletic v Accrington Stanley (2pm ET)
Wigan Athletic v Bolton Wanderers
Huddersfield Town v Everton
Sheffield United v Derby County
Stoke City v Doncaster Rovers
Shrewsbury Town v Rochdale
Nottingham Forest v Wolves
Morecambe v Preston North End
Blackpool v Sunderland
Leeds United v Crewe Alexandra
Barrow v Aston Villa
Wednesday, August 24
Newcastle United v Burnley
Southern Section (all games kick off at 2:45pm ET unless otherwise stated)
Tuesday, August 23
Swansea City v Plymouth Argyle (2pm ET)
Norwich City v Bournemouth (2pm ET)
Brentford v Forest Green Rovers
Millwall v Cambridge United
Cardiff City v Brighton & Hove Albion
Birmingham City v Fulham
Gillingham v Cheltenham Town
Queens Park Rangers v Oxford United
Stevenage v Wycombe Wanderers
Northampton Town v AFC Wimbledon
Watford v Crystal Palace
Wednesday, August 25
Newport County v Southampton
West Bromwich Albion v Arsenal (3pm ET)