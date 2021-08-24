There were Americans in play on a League Cup matchday that saw very few unexpected results.
Crystal Palace was the only Premier League to exit the competition on Tuesday and it happened at the hands of another top-tier side in Watford.
Aston Villa got a hat trick from 19-year-old Cameron Archer in a 6-0 blowout of Barrow, while Everton outlasted Huddersfield Town at the Kirklees Stadium.
All seven other PL sides advanced to the third round, while Southampton, Arsenal, Newcastle, and Burnley play Wednesday (the last two playing each other).
Liverpool, Man City, Manchester United, West Ham United, Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea, and Leicester City got a pass into the third round due to qualifying for European tournaments.
Josh Sargent scored two goals and could’ve had three, also collecting an assist as Norwich City bombarded Bournemouth 6-0 at Carrow Road.
Fulham’s Antonee Robinson struck late as the Cottagers ran out winners 2-0 at fellow Championship side Birmingham City. Robinson played just 11 minutes and needed only seven touches to get on the scoresheet.
England-born U.S. youth national team center forward Charlie Kelman started QPR’s 2-0 defeat of Oxford United, putting three shots on target despite being held to just 22 touches over 90 minutes in the win.
Ethan Horvath was under siege at home, his second Nottingham Forest appearance much busier than the first. After beating Bradford 2-1 at home, Horvath needed to make nine saves just to limit the damage from Wolves to a 4-0 loss.
“We had to rely on Ethan to pull out some good saves – he was excellent tonight,” said Forest boss Chris Hughton. “I am seeing some good competition from Ethan, from both games he has played and in training. That’s exactly why I brought him in.”
There are some quality saves in here for the USMNT’s Nations League hero.
League Cup results
Northern section
Oldham Athletic 0-0 (5-4 pens) Accrington Stanley
Wigan Athletic 0-0 (5-4 pens) Bolton Wanderers
Huddersfield Town 1-2 Everton
Sheffield United 2-1 Derby County
Stoke City 2-0 Doncaster Rovers
Shrewsbury Town 0-2 Rochdale
Nottingham Forest 0-4 Wolves
Morecambe 2-4 Preston North End
Blackpool 2-3 Sunderland
Leeds United 3-0 Crewe Alexandra
Barrow 0-6 Aston Villa
Southern section
Swansea City 4-1 Plymouth Argyle
Norwich City 6-0 Bournemouth
Brentford 3-1 Forest Green Rovers
Millwall 3-1 Cambridge United
Cardiff City 0-2 Brighton & Hove Albion
Birmingham City 0-2 Fulham
Gillingham 1-1 (4-5 pens) Cheltenham Town
Queens Park Rangers 2-0 Oxford United
Stevenage 2-3 (3-5 pens) Wycombe Wanderers
Northampton Town 0-1 AFC Wimbledon
Watford 1-0 Crystal Palace
League Cup fixtures
Northern section
Newcastle United v Burnley — 2:45pm ET Wednesday
Southern section
Newport County v Southampton — 2:45pm ET Wednesday
West Bromwich Albion v Arsenal — 3pm ET Wednesday