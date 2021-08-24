Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

There were Americans in play on a League Cup matchday that saw very few unexpected results.

Crystal Palace was the only Premier League to exit the competition on Tuesday and it happened at the hands of another top-tier side in Watford.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

Aston Villa got a hat trick from 19-year-old Cameron Archer in a 6-0 blowout of Barrow, while Everton outlasted Huddersfield Town at the Kirklees Stadium.

All seven other PL sides advanced to the third round, while Southampton, Arsenal, Newcastle, and Burnley play Wednesday (the last two playing each other).

Liverpool, Man City, Manchester United, West Ham United, Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea, and Leicester City got a pass into the third round due to qualifying for European tournaments.

Josh Sargent scored two goals and could’ve had three, also collecting an assist as Norwich City bombarded Bournemouth 6-0 at Carrow Road.

Fulham’s Antonee Robinson struck late as the Cottagers ran out winners 2-0 at fellow Championship side Birmingham City. Robinson played just 11 minutes and needed only seven touches to get on the scoresheet.

England-born U.S. youth national team center forward Charlie Kelman started QPR’s 2-0 defeat of Oxford United, putting three shots on target despite being held to just 22 touches over 90 minutes in the win.

Ethan Horvath was under siege at home, his second Nottingham Forest appearance much busier than the first. After beating Bradford 2-1 at home, Horvath needed to make nine saves just to limit the damage from Wolves to a 4-0 loss.

“We had to rely on Ethan to pull out some good saves – he was excellent tonight,” said Forest boss Chris Hughton. “I am seeing some good competition from Ethan, from both games he has played and in training. That’s exactly why I brought him in.”

There are some quality saves in here for the USMNT’s Nations League hero.

League Cup results

Northern section

Oldham Athletic 0-0 (5-4 pens) Accrington Stanley

Wigan Athletic 0-0 (5-4 pens) Bolton Wanderers

Huddersfield Town 1-2 Everton

Sheffield United 2-1 Derby County

Stoke City 2-0 Doncaster Rovers

Shrewsbury Town 0-2 Rochdale

Nottingham Forest 0-4 Wolves

Morecambe 2-4 Preston North End

Blackpool 2-3 Sunderland

Leeds United 3-0 Crewe Alexandra

Barrow 0-6 Aston Villa

Southern section

Swansea City 4-1 Plymouth Argyle

Norwich City 6-0 Bournemouth

Brentford 3-1 Forest Green Rovers

Millwall 3-1 Cambridge United

Cardiff City 0-2 Brighton & Hove Albion

Birmingham City 0-2 Fulham

Gillingham 1-1 (4-5 pens) Cheltenham Town

Queens Park Rangers 2-0 Oxford United

Stevenage 2-3 (3-5 pens) Wycombe Wanderers

Northampton Town 0-1 AFC Wimbledon

Watford 1-0 Crystal Palace

League Cup fixtures

Northern section

Newcastle United v Burnley — 2:45pm ET Wednesday

Southern section

Newport County v Southampton — 2:45pm ET Wednesday

West Bromwich Albion v Arsenal — 3pm ET Wednesday

Follow @NicholasMendola