Premier League clubs announce restrictions on international player travel

Premier League clubs have agreed to not release players who have international matches in nations that England has deemed red-list countries for COVID-19 transmission at this time in the pandemic.

The league says current isolation and quarantine rules upon re-entry to England would be deleterious to its teams as players like Mohamed Salah and Raul Jimenez would be forced to wait to return to their teams.

Liverpool had already announced that Salah would not be going to Egypt due to its status as a red-list nation.

From premierleague.com:

The clubs’ decision, which is strongly supported by the Premier League, will apply to nearly 60 players from 19 Premier League clubs who are due to travel to 26 red-list countries in the September international window. … Extensive discussions have taken place with both The FA and the Government to find a solution, but due to ongoing public health concerns relating to incoming travellers from red-list countries, no exemption has been granted.

What can this mean to the USMNT and Mexico? More after the jump…

This can affect the USMNT’s World Cup qualifying pool

American fans will be more concerned about at least three players from one country: Christian Pulisic, Josh Sargent, and Zack Steffen of their beloved USMNT. Unconfirmed, but it would follow that this would extend to Football League-affiliated players like Antonee Robinson, as well as Cameron Carter-Vickers, who is currently with Tottenham.

The Yanks will travel to red-listed Panama in October.

CONCACAF World Cup qualifying final stage participants Costa Rica and Mexico are also on the red list at the moment, which means Raul Jimenez is out for any El Tri matches on home soil.

With Mexico hosting Jamaica before going to Costa Rica and Panama in September, that effectively keeps Wolves striker out of three World Cup qualifiers.

And who knows if the United States, Canada, or another ‘Octagonal’ participant could be red-listed by the next international window.

