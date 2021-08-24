A few very intriguing reports have popped up in the latest transfer news with Saul Niguez interesting both Chelsea and Manchester United, while Kieran Trippier to Arsenal could still happen.

It seems like two Atletico Madrid starters are in demand but several reports also suggest that the Spanish giants are keen on losing either Saul Niguez or Kieran Trippier.

The former is an Atletico legend and has won a La Liga title plus two Europa League trophies and a Spanish Cup over the last decade, as his dazzling displays in central midfield have saw him become a regular for the Spanish national team.

Saul didn’t feature for Spain at EURO 2020 and the age of 26 (how is he only 26!?) a move to the Premier League beckons.

As for Trippier, well, he’s been linked with Manchester United and Arsenal throughout the summer and it clear the England international is keen on a move back to the Premier League.

Loan move for Saul Niguez?

A report from the Guardian states that both Chelsea and Manchester United are battling to sign Saul Niguez on a season-long loan deal.

The Spanish midfielder is said to want a move to the Premier League to take the next step in his career and Atletico are happy to allow him to move on. With Hector Herrera, Koke, Geoffrey Kondogbia and new signing Rodrigo De Paul around, Saul’s minutes at Atletico could diminish this season.

After losing his spot in the Spanish national team squad, trying something different maybe kick-start his career and his combative displays in central midfield, as well as his quality on the ball, would suit both United and Chelsea well.

Chelsea appear to be the frontrunners as Thomas Tuchel is happy with Jorginho, Mateo Kovacic and N’Golo Kante as his midfield options but the Blues may be a little light in that area after loaning out Billy Gilmour for the season.

Per the report, a potential loan deal for Saul Niguez hinges on Chelsea moving on several fringe players such as Davide Zappacosta, Ross Barkley, Tiemoue Bakayoko and others. As for United, they have Fred, Scott McTominay and Nemanja Matic in the holding midfield areas, but Saul would be an upgrade on all three.

Trippier wanted by Arsenal

Kieran Trippier, 30, has once again been linked with a move away from Atletico Madrid.

The England international has a $46 million release clause in his Atletico contract and that is apparently putting off Arsenal. As of right now.

According to a report from The Sun, Arsenal want Trippier and are trying to negotiate with Atletico Madrid but the Spanish champions do not want to sell him for anything less than his release clause.

Diego Simeone is a huge fan of Trippier, who was key in Atletico’s La Liga title win last season and has excelled during his two seasons in the Spanish capital.

Trippier is versatile as he can play at right back or left back and as a wing-back too, as he had an excellent EURO 2020 for England and Gareth Southgate sees him as his best one-on-one defender.

Hector Bellerin could perhaps be included in any deal for Trippier, and Arsenal badly need some defensive experience (and just any experience in general) in their squad after a poor start to the season under Mikel Arteta.

Trippier would provide that and after a summer of signing young talents for big bucks, the Gunners are now trying to balance their squad by bringing in an experienced international.

