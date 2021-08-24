UEFA Champions League, live! How to watch, odds, stream, predictions

By Nicholas MendolaAug 24, 2021, 12:38 PM EDT
0 Comments

Who will follow Chelsea and become the next European Cup champion?

The UEFA Champions League continues its qualifying rounds this week with second legs between some very big names considering this stage of the game.

Below you will find UCL odds on the second legs and outright winners, as well as how to watch the Champions League online, the UCL schedule, and even predictions for the biggest games in Europe.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

Some Americans are still fighting to reach the knockout rounds, including Ferencvaros’ Henry Wingo, Red Bull Salzburg’s Brenden Aaronson, Brondby’s Christian Cappis, Young Boys’ Jordan Siebatcheu, and PSV Eindhoven’s Richard Ledezma.

Below is everything you need to know on the UEFA Champions League.

How to watch UEFA Champions League, stream and start time

Kick off: Aug. 24-25
Online: Live updates via NBCSports.com
How to watch: Paramount+

UEFA Champions League qualifying fixtures and results

All kickoffs at 3pm ET unless noted

Second legs

PSV Eindhoven v Benfica — Aug. 24 (1-2 on agg.)
Ludogorets v Malmo — Aug. 24 (0-2 on agg.)
Ferencvaros v Young Boys — Aug. 24 (2-3 on agg.)

Shakhtar Donetsk v AS Monaco — Aug. 25 (1-0 on agg.)
Brondby v Red Bull Salzburg — Aug. 25 (1-2 on agg.)
Dinamo Zagreb v Sheriff Tiraspol — Aug. 25 (0-3 on agg.)

More Americans Abroad

Carter-Vickers
Spurs boss: USMNT’s Carter-Vickers injury ‘doesn’t look...
Pulisic COVID
Pulisic tests positive for COVID-19, out of Arsenal-Chelsea
Liverpool Norwich
Three things we learned from Norwich City – Liverpool; video highlights

Champions League predictions (from Joe Prince-Wright)

PSV Eindhoven 3-1 Benfica
Ludogorets 1-2 Malmo
Ferencvaros 2-1 Young Boys
Shakhtar Donetsk 1-2 AS Monaco
Brondby 1-1 Red Bull Salzburg
Dinamo Zagreb 2-1 Sheriff Tiraspol

Latest UCL odds (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Outright winner

Paris Saint-Germain (+250)
Man City (+350)
Bayern Munich (+650)
Chelsea (+850)
Liverpool (+900)
Manchester United (+1500)
Real Madrid (+1600)
Barcelona (+2000)
Juventus (+2000)
Atletico Madrid (+2500)
Borussia Dortmund (+5000)
Inter Milan (+5000)
Atalanta (+5000)
RB Leipzig (+6000)
AC Milan (+6000)
Sevilla (+6000)
Ajax (+10000)
Porto (+15000)
Benfica (+15000)
Lille (+15000)
Monaco (+15000)
Villarreal (+15000)
Wolfsburg (+15000)
Sporting Lisbon (+15000)
PSV Eindhoven (+15000)

PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links

More Premier League

West Ham vs Leicester
West Ham vs Leicester: Hammers stay red-hot in lopsided win
Arsenal vs Chelsea
Arsenal vs Chelsea: Lukaku dominates on re-debut for Blues
Southampton vs Manchester United
Southampton vs Manchester United: Saints hold Red Devils