The USMNT schedule and USWNT schedule is stacked, as both teams are fired up and ready for a big autumn with 2022 World Cup qualifying and friendlies coming up.
Things won’t let up for both teams in the coming months as the big games keep on coming. Bring it on.
Gregg Berhalter and the USMNT have won the CONCACAF Nations League and then won the Gold Cup too with a young, inexperienced squad and they now have the all-important World Cup qualifiers starting in September and running through next March.
As for the USWNT, they have a string of friendlies as they gear up to say goodbye to a legend in Carli Lloyd and also usher in a new era of young players under Vlatko Andonovski.
One of the all-time greats, Lloyd announced her retirement following the USWNT winning Bronze at the Tokyo Olympics and the New Jersey native will play in four friendlies coming up in September and October as part of a farewell tour.
Below are all of the details you need to watch the USMNT and USWNT.
How to watch USMNT and USWNT in World Cup qualifying, friendlies
CONCACAF World Cup qualifying: CBS, FoxSports.com, FS1
Friendlies: ESPN2 or FS1
USMNT schedule for 2021 (All start times ET)
Thursday, September 2
10:05pm: El Salvador v USMNT, World Cup qualifying
Sunday, September 5
8pm: USMNT v Canada, World Cup qualifying
Wednesday, September 8
10:05pm: Honduras v USMNT, World Cup qualifying
Thursday, October 7
7:30pm: USMNT v Jamaica, World Cup qualifying
Sunday, October 10
9:05pm: Panama v USMNT, World Cup qualifying
Wednesday, October 13
7pm: USMNT v Costa Rica, World Cup qualifying
Friday, November 12
TBD: USMNT v Mexico, World Cup qualifying
Tuesday, November 16
TBD: Jamaica v USMNT, World Cup qualifying
USWNT schedule for 2021 (All start times ET)
Thursday, September 16
7:30pm: USWNT v Paraguay, international friendly
Tuesday, September 21
7:30pm: USWNT v Paraguay, international friendly
Thursday, October 21
8pm: South Korea, international friendly
Tuesday, October 26
8pm: South Korea, international friendly
USMNT, USWNT results for 2021 (summer)
Sunday, May 30
USA 0-0 Switzerland international friendly
Thursday, June 3
USA 1-0 Honduras in Nations League semifinal
Sunday, June 6
USA 3-2 Mexico in Nations League final
Wednesday, June 9
7pm: USA 4-0 Costa Rica international friendly
Thursday, June 10
8:30pm: USWNT 1-0 Portugal international friendly
Sunday, June 13
10pm: USWNT 4-0 Jamaica international friendly
Wednesday, June 16
9pm: USWNT 2-0 Nigeria international friendly
Thursday, July 1
8pm: USWNT 4-0 Mexico international friendly
Monday, July 5
6pm: USWNT 4-0 Mexico international friendly
Saturday, July 10
8:30 pm: USA 1-0 Haiti in Gold Cup group stage
Thursday, July 15
9:30 pm: Martinique 1-6 USA in Gold Cup group stage
Sunday, July 18
5pm: USA 1-0 Canada in Gold Cup group stage
Wednesday, July 21
4:30pm: USWNT 0-3 Sweden in Olympics group stage
Saturday, July 24
7:30am: USWNT 6-1 New Zealand in Olympics group stage
Sunday, July 25
10pm: USA 1-0 Jamaica in Gold Cup quarterfinals
Tuesday, July 27
4am: USWNT 0-0 Australia in Olympics group stage
Thursday, July 29
7:30pm: USA 1-0 Qatar in Gold Cup semifinals
Friday, July 30
7am: USWNT 2-2 Netherlands in Olympic quarterfinals (USA won 4-2 on penalty kicks)
Sunday, August 1
USA 1-0 Mexico in Gold Cup final
Monday, August 2
USWNT 0-1 Canada in Olympic semifinals
Thursday, August 5
USWNT wins Olympic bronze medal, beats Australia 4-3