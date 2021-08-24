USMNT’s Sargent has 2 goals, assist as Norwich City pastes Bournemouth

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Carrow Road has a lot of love for its import from the Stars and Stripes, especially after USMNT forward Josh Sargent scored twice and added an assist in a League Cup start for Norwich City against Championship side Bournemouth.

“Both games I’ve been here they’ve been chanting ‘USA’ so it’s been a very cool feeling,” he said, from pinkun.com. “They’ve been very welcoming, it’s been nice.”

Werder Bremen sold Sargent to Norwich for a reported $11 milIion this summer after the 21-year-old scored twice in two 2.Bundesliga matches to start the season.

He since made two 13-minute sub appearances for Daniel Farke’s Canaries before busting out Tuesday for three goal contributions.

“People were maybe critical of Josh Sargent’s goalscoring record, or that Brandon Williams has not been involved much for Manchester United, or Tzolis is a 19 year old from the Greek league,” Farke said.

“They still have to show they can deliver this at Premier League level. I am not over-the-moon in the same way I was not really disappointed at losing to two of the best sides in the world. We have shown there is a lot of potential. I am pretty sure when the young players have adapted further we can put a good team on the pitch.”

Sargent scored 15 times with nine assists in 83 appearances for a Bremen side that basically asked him to press like a maniac, often as the lone forward.

Expectations will be a bit higher in the Premier League, and Sargent knows what he needs to do in order to succeed here.

“I’m going to keep working on my strength,” Sargent said. “Here in the Premier League, the guys are a lot stronger. So I’m going to keep working on that, as well as off the ball, trying to stay away from the defenders and get the ball to my feet, try to work on everything all-around.”

Norwich’s brutal run to start the PL season continues this weekend. Having fallen 3-0 to Liverpool and 5-0 to Man City, the Canaries get Leicester City at Carrow Road on Saturday then go to Arsenal after the international break.

