American, USMNT-eligible players in Champions League, Europa League

With the Champions League draw set for the group stage and the Europa League not far off — let’s throw in the Europa Conference League to boot — which Americans and/or USMNT-eligible players will be chasing glory this fall, winter, and spring?
No less than 26 players and one manager are alive in the three competitions as of post time.
There are names you no doubt know like Christian Pulisic and Weston McKennie, those you may not like Raków Częstochowa’s Ben Lederman, and those you may not know are in the competition like longtime MLS and NASL striker Christian Ramirez of Aberdeen.
We’re counting Bayern’s Taylor Booth, who played in Wednesday’s German Cup demolition of Bremer SV.
CJ dos Santos is with Benfica B and Sebastian Soto with Porto B, but that just feels like too much cheating. Same for the Europa League, where Leicester City’s second side has 18-year-old Chituru Odunze.
What’s the full list (and let’s face it, there are probably some missing due to little-known eligibility)? Read on..
USMNT and American players in the Champions League
Barcelona – Sergino Dest
Bayern Munich – Chris Richards, Taylor Booth
Borussia Dortmund – Giovanni Reyna
Chelsea – Christian Pulisic
Club Brugge – Owen Otasowie
Juventus – Weston McKennie
Lille – Timothy Weah
Man City – Zack Steffen
RB Leipzig – Tyler Adams, Jesse Marsch (manager)
Red Bull Salzburg – Brenden Aaronson
Wolfsburg – John Brooks
Young Boys – Jordan Siebatcheu
USMNT and American players in the Europa League*
*The Europa League has a further day of playoff qualifying on Thursday, when Antwerp and Galatasaray could be removed from this list and drop into the Conference League.
Antwerp – Sam Vines
Brondby – Christian Cappis
Eintracht Frankfurt – Timothy Chandler
Ferencvaros – Henry Wingo
Galatasaray – DeAndre Yedlin
Genk – Mark McKenzie
Marseille – Konrad de la Fuente
PSV Eindhoven – Richard Ledezma
USMNT and American players in the Europa Conference League*
*The Europa Conference League has a further day of playoff qualifying on Thursday, when all of these players could be eliminated (or advance).
Aberdeen – Christian Ramirez
AS Roma – Bryan Reynolds
Maccabi Haifa – Josh Cohen
Raków Częstochowa – Ben Lederman
Tottenham Hotspur – Cameron Carter-Vickers