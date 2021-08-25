American, USMNT-eligible players in Champions League, Europa League

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

With the Champions League draw set for the group stage and the Europa League not far off — let’s throw in the Europa Conference League to boot — which Americans and/or USMNT-eligible players will be chasing glory this fall, winter, and spring?

No less than 26 players and one manager are alive in the three competitions as of post time.

There are names you no doubt know like Christian Pulisic and Weston McKennie, those you may not like Raków Częstochowa’s Ben Lederman, and those you may not know are in the competition like longtime MLS and NASL striker Christian Ramirez of Aberdeen.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

We’re counting Bayern’s Taylor Booth, who played in Wednesday’s German Cup demolition of Bremer SV.

CJ dos Santos is with Benfica B and Sebastian Soto with Porto B, but that just feels like too much cheating. Same for the Europa League, where Leicester City’s second side has 18-year-old Chituru Odunze.

What’s the full list (and let’s face it, there are probably some missing due to little-known eligibility)? Read on..

USMNT and American players in the Champions League

Barcelona – Sergino Dest

Bayern Munich – Chris Richards, Taylor Booth

Borussia Dortmund – Giovanni Reyna

Chelsea – Christian Pulisic

Club Brugge – Owen Otasowie

Juventus – Weston McKennie

Lille – Timothy Weah

Man City – Zack Steffen

RB Leipzig – Tyler Adams, Jesse Marsch (manager)

Red Bull Salzburg – Brenden Aaronson

Wolfsburg – John Brooks

Young Boys – Jordan Siebatcheu

USMNT and American players in the Europa League*

*The Europa League has a further day of playoff qualifying on Thursday, when Antwerp and Galatasaray could be removed from this list and drop into the Conference League.

Antwerp – Sam Vines

Brondby – Christian Cappis

Eintracht Frankfurt – Timothy Chandler

Ferencvaros – Henry Wingo

Galatasaray – DeAndre Yedlin

Genk – Mark McKenzie

Marseille – Konrad de la Fuente

PSV Eindhoven – Richard Ledezma

USMNT and American players in the Europa Conference League*

*The Europa Conference League has a further day of playoff qualifying on Thursday, when all of these players could be eliminated (or advance).

Aberdeen – Christian Ramirez

AS Roma – Bryan Reynolds

Maccabi Haifa – Josh Cohen

Raków Częstochowa – Ben Lederman

Tottenham Hotspur – Cameron Carter-Vickers

Follow @NicholasMendola