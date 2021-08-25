Champions League: USMNT’s Aaronson scores, Salzburg into group stage

The UEFA Champions League group stage field is complete, and there is an American addition to the group.
Benjamin Sesko had a goal and an assist as Red Bull Salzburg scored twice in the first 10 minutes including one from USMNT youngster Brenden Aaronson.
The 20-year-old Aaronson now has two goals and two assists in eight matches this season, two and one of the aforementioned contributions coming over a pair of 2-1 wins of Brondby.
Salzburg advances into the group stage, as does Sheriff Tiraspol and Shakhtar Donetsk.
Moldovan side Sheriff led 3-0 after one leg, so Wednesday’s scoreless draw was enough for the minnows to dive into the deep end.
As for Shakhtar, the Ukrainian side came into the game ahead 1-0 and found itself on the verge of elimination thanks to a brace from AS Monaco’s Wissam Ben Yedder.
But Marlos scored in the 74th minute and Shakhtar forced a 114th-minute own goal.
The trio joins Young Boys, Benfica, and Malmo, who qualified via Tuesday’s triumphs.
Brenden Aaronson scores again. Can’t stop won’t Stop pic.twitter.com/o5R1PYEltK
— Men in Blazers (@MenInBlazers) August 25, 2021