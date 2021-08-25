Champions League: USMNT’s Aaronson scores, Salzburg into group stage

By Nicholas MendolaAug 25, 2021, 6:37 PM EDT
0 Comments

The UEFA Champions League group stage field is complete, and there is an American addition to the group.

Benjamin Sesko had a goal and an assist as Red Bull Salzburg scored twice in the first 10 minutes including one from USMNT youngster Brenden Aaronson.

The 20-year-old Aaronson now has two goals and two assists in eight matches this season, two and one of the aforementioned contributions coming over a pair of 2-1 wins of Brondby.

Salzburg advances into the group stage, as does Sheriff Tiraspol and Shakhtar Donetsk.

Moldovan side Sheriff led 3-0 after one leg, so Wednesday’s scoreless draw was enough for the minnows to dive into the deep end.

As for Shakhtar, the Ukrainian side came into the game ahead 1-0 and found itself on the verge of elimination thanks to a brace from AS Monaco’s Wissam Ben Yedder.

But Marlos scored in the 74th minute and Shakhtar forced a 114th-minute own goal.

The trio joins Young Boys, Benfica, and Malmo, who qualified via Tuesday’s triumphs.

