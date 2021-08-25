Harry Kane confirms he will stay at Tottenham

Harry Kane has confirmed he will be staying at Tottenham Hotspur this summer and will not be heading to Manchester City, or elsewhere.

This is a huge moment for Spurs, as Kane has pushed for a move away this summer and speculation has been rife that he will leave the only club he has ever known.

Kane, 28, has been training on his own after returning later for preseason than his teammates and he featured for the first time this season as a second half substitute in their 1-0 win at Wolves on Sunday.

Here is the statement that Harry Kane released about staying at Tottenham, as Spurs replied to his statement on social media with a simple message “let’s do this” and “said one of our own.”

Harry Kane statement in full

“It was incredible to see the reception from the Spurs fans on Sunday and to read some of the messages of support I’ve had in the last few weeks. I will be staying at Tottenham this summer and will be 100 percent focused on helping the team achieve success,” Kane said.

It has been reported that Daniel Levy, the Tottenham chairman, has turned down multiple offers for Harry Kane from Manchester City with the latest bid coming in at $176 million.

With that being the case, it is highly likely that City could not afford to bid any higher this summer for Kane and moved on. So, Kane is not moving on.

Nuno Espirito Santo was asked about Kane’s statement in his press conference on Wednesday ahead of their UEFA Conference League playoff second leg v. Pacos de Ferreira on Thursday and had this to say.

“It’s finished, Harry is going to be with us,” Santo said. “He is an option for tomorrow. It is great news for everybody. We are all very happy one of the best players in the world. Delighted to have one more option for the season ahead of us.”

Does this mean Kane is staying for good?

Kane has three years left on his current contract and the wording here is very important.

“I will be staying at Tottenham this summer” said Kane.

That doesn’t rule out a move next summer, when it will be easier for him to move on, but for now the Spurs legend will remain in north London.

And don’t forget, next summer the likes of Erling Haaland and Robert Lewandowski will be available for a much lower transfer fee, so perhaps Kane may not be able to get his move if Tottenham continue to ask for top dollar for him.

Nuno Espirito Santo has just gained a 25 goals a season (at least) striker and after a solid start to the campaign with two wins from two, Tottenham have their main man back on board.

Somewhere, Daniel Levy is smiling as he knows that he stood firm and is not going to allow his star man to leave.

That said, the way this situation has been handled by Kane’s representatives (his brother Charlie is his agent) has all been very messy and out in the open. It is believed that Kane and his agent thought he had a gentleman’s agreement with Levy that he could move on this summer.

Obviously, that wasn’t the case and now Kane will be staying put at Spurs.

As long as he is fully focused, this is a very good situation for Tottenham and after adding Cristian Romero and Bryan Gil this summer, their squad is looking a lot stronger.

