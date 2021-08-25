League Cup draw: Wolves vs. Tottenham, Manchester United v West Ham

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

There are three all-Premier League ties in the League Cup’s third round.

Ties were drawn Wednesday following the conclusion of Arsenal’s romp over West Brom, and Nuno Espirito Santo is heading back to the Molineux (Yes, again).

It’ll be a David Moyes derby — we kid — when the ex-Manchester United boss brings his high-flying West Ham into Old Trafford.

Norwich City will welcome Liverpool into Carrow Road, while there will certainly be a lower league side in the Round of 16 as Preston North End plays Cheltenham Town and Wigan Athletic faces Sunderland.

It’ll be the first round for the Premier League’s six European competitors.

Matches will be played the week of Jan. 20-23.

Full draw after the jump.

League Cup third round draw

Queens Park Rangers vs Everton

Preston North End vs Cheltenham Town

Manchester United vs West Ham United

Fulham vs Leeds United

Brentford vs Oldham Athletic

Watford vs Stoke City

Wolves v Tottenham Hotspur

Millwall vs Leicester City

Chelsea vs Aston Villa

Brighton and Hove Albion vs Swansea City

Wigan Athletic vs Sunderland

Norwich City vs Liverpool

Burnley vs Rochdale

Arsenal vs AFC Wimbledon

Sheffield United vs Southampton

Man City vs Wycombe Wanderers

