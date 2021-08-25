League Cup draw: Wolves vs. Tottenham, Manchester United v West Ham

There are three all-Premier League ties in the League Cup’s third round.
Ties were drawn Wednesday following the conclusion of Arsenal’s romp over West Brom, and Nuno Espirito Santo is heading back to the Molineux (Yes, again).
It’ll be a David Moyes derby — we kid — when the ex-Manchester United boss brings his high-flying West Ham into Old Trafford.
Norwich City will welcome Liverpool into Carrow Road, while there will certainly be a lower league side in the Round of 16 as Preston North End plays Cheltenham Town and Wigan Athletic faces Sunderland.
It’ll be the first round for the Premier League’s six European competitors.
Matches will be played the week of Jan. 20-23.
Full draw after the jump.
League Cup third round draw
Queens Park Rangers vs Everton
Preston North End vs Cheltenham Town
Manchester United vs West Ham United
Fulham vs Leeds United
Brentford vs Oldham Athletic
Watford vs Stoke City
Wolves v Tottenham Hotspur
Millwall vs Leicester City
Chelsea vs Aston Villa
Brighton and Hove Albion vs Swansea City
Wigan Athletic vs Sunderland
Norwich City vs Liverpool
Burnley vs Rochdale
Arsenal vs AFC Wimbledon
Sheffield United vs Southampton
Man City vs Wycombe Wanderers