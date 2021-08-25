Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Two hat tricks, two blowouts, and one round of intra-Premier League penalty kicks helped the League Cup fill the hat for the third-round draw.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

Arsenal and Southampton smashed lower league sides at home with hat tricks from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Mohamed Elyounoussi, respectively, while Newcastle dominated Burnley but failed to score over 90 minutes and lost in penalties.

West Brom 0-6 Arsenal

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang reminded Arsenal supporters and doubters alike that he’s nowhere near done and did not feature in their 0-2 start to the Premier League season.

The Gabonese star forward had two goals and an assist by halftime of Arsenal’s second-round League Cup match at West Bromwich Albion on Wednesday, finishing the day with a hat trick.

No, the competition wasn’t particularly strong but his return from COVID-19 quarantine was quite encouraging for beleaguered Gooners everywhere.

New goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale made his Arsenal debut, while Martin Odegaard started his first match since sealing a permanent move to North London.

Odegaard assisted a Bukayo Saka goal and Alexandre Lacazette was fit to come off the bench and chip in a goal. Nicolas Pepe had a goal and an assist, and Ainsley Maitland-Niles set up Aubameyang’s third as Arsenal built some momentum heading into a meeting with in-form Man City.

Newport County 0-8 Southampton

Ralph Hasenhuttl knows the value of cup momentum and Saints turned the good vibes of a draw with Manchester United into an away cruise over lower league opposition.

Mohamed Elyounoussi had a hat trick plus two assists, Armando Broja scored twice, and both Kyle Walker-Peters and Nathan Redmond had a goal and an assist in the win.

Nathan Tella also scored as Southampton rolled over the Exiles at Rodney Parade.

Newcastle United 0-0 (3-4 pens.) Burnley

This is just so Newcastle right now, as Charlie Taylor scored the decisive penalty for otherwise-outclassed Burnley at St. James’ Park.

The Magpies dominated Burnley even before putting their big guns in, but could not score a goal even after Allan Saint-Maximin, Miguel Almiron, and Joe Willock entered the fray late in the second half.

Newcastle out-attempted the Clarets 18-6 and had three of the matches’ four shots on target and nine corners to Burnley’s four.

Freddie Woodman’s one save in penalties wasn’t as good as Wayne Hennessey’s two, and Burnley is onto the third round thanks to saves of Saint-Maximin and Almiron.

Follow @NicholasMendola