The UEFA Champions League group stage’s 32 teams are set, and Thursday we’ll learn which teams will be drawn against each other.
The group stage begins in just three weeks, as Sept. 14 kicks off a long run to Saint Petersburg, Russia for the May 28 final.
[ MORE: Odds, more at the UEFA Champions League hub ]
Chelsea veterans Michael Essien and Branislav Ivanovic will help pull the balls for the 2021-22 group stage.
What other things do you need to know for the Champions League group stage draw after Red Bull Salzburg, Shakhtar Donetsk, and Sheriff Tiraspol completed the field with Wednesday triumphs.
What are the UEFA Champions League group stage pots?
Pot 1
Atletico Madrid
Bayern Munich
Chelsea
Inter Milan
Lille
Manchester City
Sporting Lisbon
Villarreal
Pot 2
Barcelona
Borussia Dortmund
Juventus
Liverpool
Manchester United
Paris Saint-Germain
Real Madrid
Sevilla
Pot 3
Ajax
Atalanta
Benfica
Porto
RB Leipzig
Red Bull Salzburg
Shakhtar Donetsk
Zenit Saint Petersburg
Pot 4
AC Milan
Besiktas
Club Brugge
Dynamo Kiev
Malmo
Sheriff Tiraspol
Wolfsburg
Young Boys
Where and when is the UEFA Champions League group stage draw, start time?
The will be held starting at 6pm ET Thursday in Istanbul, Turkey.
How to watch, live stream the UEFA Champions League draw
The Champions League draw will be streamed live on UEFA.com
Who can Chelsea draw in the Champions League group stage?
One of Real Madrid, Barcelona, Juventus, PSG, Sevilla, Borussia Dortmund
One of eight teams from Pot 3 (listed above)
One of eight teams from Pot 4 (listed above)
Who can Liverpool draw in the Champions League group stage?
One of Villarreal, Atletico Madrid, Bayern Munich, Inter Milan, Lille, Sporting Lisbon
One of eight teams from Pot 3 (listed above)
One of eight teams from Pot 4 (listed above)
Who can Man City draw in the Champions League group stage?
One of Real Madrid, Barcelona, Juventus, PSG, Sevilla, Borussia Dortmund
One of eight teams from Pot 3 (listed above)
One of eight teams from Pot 4 (listed above)
Who can Manchester United draw in the Champions League group stage?
One of Villarreal, Atletico Madrid, Bayern Munich, Inter Milan, Lille, Sporting Lisbon
One of eight teams from Pot 3 (listed above)
One of eight teams from Pot 4 (listed above)