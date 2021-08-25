Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Who will follow Chelsea and become the next UEFA Champions League winers?

The UEFA Champions League continues its qualifying rounds this week with second legs between some very big names considering this stage of the game.

Below you will find UCL odds on the second legs and outright winners, as well as how to watch the Champions League online, the UCL schedule, and even predictions for the biggest games in Europe.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

Some Americans are still fighting to reach the knockout rounds, as Young Boys’ Jordan Siebatcheu made it, while Red Bull Salzburg’s Brenden Aaronson and Brondby’s Christian Cappis hope to follow suit.

Below is everything you need to know on the UEFA Champions League.

How to watch UEFA Champions League, stream and start time

Kick off: Aug. 24-25

Online: Live updates via NBCSports.com

How to watch: Paramount+

UEFA Champions League qualifying fixtures and results

All kickoffs at 3pm ET unless noted

Second legs

PSV Eindhoven 0-0 Benfica — (Benfica advances 2-1 on agg.)

Ludogorets 2-1 Malmo — (Malmo advances 3-2 on agg.)

Ferencvaros 2-3 Young Boys — (Young Boys advance 6-4 on agg.)

Shakhtar Donetsk v AS Monaco — Aug. 25 (1-0 on agg.)

Brondby v Red Bull Salzburg — Aug. 25 (1-2 on agg.)

Dinamo Zagreb v Sheriff Tiraspol — Aug. 25 (0-3 on agg.)

Champions League predictions (from Joe Prince-Wright)

PSV Eindhoven 3-1 Benfica

Ludogorets 1-2 Malmo

Ferencvaros 2-1 Young Boys

Shakhtar Donetsk 1-2 AS Monaco

Brondby 1-1 Red Bull Salzburg

Dinamo Zagreb 2-1 Sheriff Tiraspol

Latest UCL odds (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Outright winner

Paris Saint-Germain (+250)

Man City (+350)

Bayern Munich (+650)

Chelsea (+850)

Liverpool (+900)

Manchester United (+1500)

Real Madrid (+1600)

Barcelona (+2000)

Juventus (+2000)

Atletico Madrid (+2500)

Borussia Dortmund (+5000)

Inter Milan (+5000)

Atalanta (+5000)

RB Leipzig (+6000)

AC Milan (+6000)

Sevilla (+6000)

Ajax (+10000)

Porto (+15000)

Benfica (+15000)

Lille (+15000)

Monaco (+15000)

Villarreal (+15000)

Wolfsburg (+15000)

Sporting Lisbon (+15000)

