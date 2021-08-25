Who will follow Chelsea and become the next UEFA Champions League winers?
The UEFA Champions League continues its qualifying rounds this week with second legs between some very big names considering this stage of the game.
Below you will find UCL odds on the second legs and outright winners, as well as how to watch the Champions League online, the UCL schedule, and even predictions for the biggest games in Europe.
Some Americans are still fighting to reach the knockout rounds, as Young Boys’ Jordan Siebatcheu made it, while Red Bull Salzburg’s Brenden Aaronson and Brondby’s Christian Cappis hope to follow suit.
Below is everything you need to know on the UEFA Champions League.
How to watch UEFA Champions League, stream and start time
Kick off: Aug. 24-25
Online: Live updates via NBCSports.com
How to watch: Paramount+
UEFA Champions League qualifying fixtures and results
All kickoffs at 3pm ET unless noted
Second legs
PSV Eindhoven 0-0 Benfica — (Benfica advances 2-1 on agg.)
Ludogorets 2-1 Malmo — (Malmo advances 3-2 on agg.)
Ferencvaros 2-3 Young Boys — (Young Boys advance 6-4 on agg.)
Shakhtar Donetsk v AS Monaco — Aug. 25 (1-0 on agg.)
Brondby v Red Bull Salzburg — Aug. 25 (1-2 on agg.)
Dinamo Zagreb v Sheriff Tiraspol — Aug. 25 (0-3 on agg.)
Champions League predictions (from Joe Prince-Wright)
PSV Eindhoven 3-1 Benfica
Ludogorets 1-2 Malmo
Ferencvaros 2-1 Young Boys
Shakhtar Donetsk 1-2 AS Monaco
Brondby 1-1 Red Bull Salzburg
Dinamo Zagreb 2-1 Sheriff Tiraspol
Latest UCL odds (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)
Outright winner
Paris Saint-Germain (+250)
Man City (+350)
Bayern Munich (+650)
Chelsea (+850)
Liverpool (+900)
Manchester United (+1500)
Real Madrid (+1600)
Barcelona (+2000)
Juventus (+2000)
Atletico Madrid (+2500)
Borussia Dortmund (+5000)
Inter Milan (+5000)
Atalanta (+5000)
RB Leipzig (+6000)
AC Milan (+6000)
Sevilla (+6000)
Ajax (+10000)
Porto (+15000)
Benfica (+15000)
Lille (+15000)
Monaco (+15000)
Villarreal (+15000)
Wolfsburg (+15000)
Sporting Lisbon (+15000)
