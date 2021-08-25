ProSoccerTalk is back with another year of video content, alongside the written work you’ve come to know, for the 2021-22 Premier League season.

[ MORE: How to watch PL in the USA ]

Each week ProSoccerTalk writers Joe Prince-Wright, Andy Edwards, and Nick Mendola will analyze the Premier League action, preview the fixtures, and handle the big news from around the soccer world.

Expect opinions, analysis, and insight, as well as plenty of friendly banter along the way and maybe a beer or two among these Premier League videos…

Basically, they have these chats on their own anyway so we thought we would record them and let them loose on the Premier League, USMNT, and everything in-between. This is going to be a lot of fun and a lighthearted look at all of the action from across the soccer world each week.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

With JPW based in England, heading to PL games and traveling to stadiums/training grounds, plus Andy and Nick based Stateside, we will be checking in with them regularly to get their views on just about anything when it comes to Pro Soccer. Because, well, ProSoccerTalk.

Below we break down the latest news across the Premier League

PL WEEK 2: How big of a game-changer is Romelu Lukaku?

Latest transfer news; Cristiano Ronaldo, Kylian Mbappe, Harry Kane

USMNT transfers: Could Weston McKennie leave Juve for Tottenham?

Premier League to block internationals from Brazil, Argentina, Mexico due to COVID-19 ‘red list

Previewing Matchweek 3

Follow @JPW_NBCSports

Follow @NicholasMendola

Follow @AndyEdMLS