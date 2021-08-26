Aston Villa vs Brentford: The Bees will seek to avoid defeat for a third straight game to begin the 2021-22 Premier League season when they visit Villa Park on Saturday (Watch live at 10 am ET, on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

ASTON VILLA VS BRENTFORD STREAM LIVE

Thomas Frank’s side followed up its Premier League debut victory over Arsenal with a hard-fought point from a scoreless draw with potential relegation battlers Crystal Palace. It was a game that could have gone either way with each side failing to convert in critical (but rare) moments of chance creation. Ivan Toney, who scored 33 goals in the EFL Championship as he led Brentford to promotion a season ago, is yet to bag one in the Premier League, though he has proven more than effective as an outlet man to release defensive pressure as well as an adept hold-up man when others are able to join him in the attack. Two games down, 10 percent of the way to 40 points already — a bright start in west London.

Speaking of ascending sides, Aston Villa picked up their first win of the post-Jack Grealish era last weekend, with many thanks to Danny Ings’ incredible overhead kick just before halftime. Ings, of course, was one of three marquee players acquired with the $140 million windfall from Manchester City. Emi Buendia, another of the summer arrivals, is yet to tally a goal or an assist and has generally looked well off the pace to start the season. Leon Bailey has played just 31 minutes and missed the win over Newcastle due to a hamstring injury. If Dean Smith can keep the ship afloat until Buendia and Bailey are healthy and firing on all cylinders, Villa are set for another top-half challenge this season.

[ MORE: How to watch PL in the USA ]

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Aston Villa vs Brentford this Saturday with team news, odds, stream link and more.

Aston Villa team news, injuries (INJURY REPORT)

QUESTIONABLE: Ollie Watkins (knee), Leon Bailey (hamstring) | OUT: Bertrand Traore (thigh), Trezeguet (knee), Morgan Sanson (knee)

Brentford team news, injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Ethan Pinnock (ankle), Mathias Jensen (fitness) | OUT: Josh Dasilva (hip), Mads Sorensen (knee)

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Aston Villa (-106) | Brentford (+275) | Draw (+250)

PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links

Prediction

Unlike Arsenal on opening day, Aston Villa center backs Tyrone Mings and Ezri Konsa will be plenty prepared for the forthcoming aerial battle with Toney, and that could spell trouble for Brentford in those transitional moments. Bad matchup for the Bees, and a first Premier League defeat. Aston Villa 3-1 Brentford.

How to watch Aston Villa vs Brentford, stream live and start time

Kickoff: 10 am ET Saturday

TV: NBCSN

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Follow @AndyEdMLS