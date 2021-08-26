Brighton vs Everton: How to watch, live stream, TV, odds, news, prediction

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Brighton vs Everton showcases two teams off to good starts and capable of producing lots of chances (start time 10am ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

Graham Potter’s Seagulls are 2-0 as they welcome Rafa Benitez’s Toffees into the Amex Stadium.

Everton has a win and a draw to start life under Rafa, and Richarlison has returned from a very busy summer still up for the challenge.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin will hope to wear down a Brighton back three (or four) that held firm in beating Watford 2-0.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Brighton vs Everton.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

Premier League news Newcastle vs Southampton: How to watch, live stream link, odds, start time Man City vs Arsenal: How to watch, live stream, TV, odds, news, prediction Manchester City suspends Benjamin Mendy following reported rape charges

Brighton team news, injuries, lineup

The Seagulls won’t have Dan Burn, Tariq Lamptey, Joel Veltman, and Kjell Scherpen, while Neal Maupay seems on the road to featuring and Danny Welbeck and Enock Mwepu have outside shots of playing versus Everton

Everton team news, injuries, lineup

Moise Kean is suspended while James Rodriguez and Alex Iwobi are possibilities but unlikely to play versus Brighton.

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Brighton is favored at home and a win brings home +140, while a victory for Everton nets +210, the same as a draw.

PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links

Prediction

Everton took four of six points from the Seagulls this season and Benitez will have the Toffees set up to stifle the hosts. Brighton’s been fun to watch but this is a step up from Burnley and Watford. Perfection ends but a point is pulled from Brighton 1-1 Everton.

How to watch Brighton vs Everton stream and start time

Kick off: 10am ET Saturday

TV Channel: NBCSN

Online: Stream online via NBCSports.com

Follow @NicholasMendola