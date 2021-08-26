Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Benjamin Mendy has been suspended by Manchester City following charges of rape and sexual assault in England.

The French back is being charged for four counts of rape and one of sexual assault by three different plaintiffs.

“The charges relate to three complainants over the age of 16 and are alleged to have taken place between October 2020 and August 2021,” says the police report.

The report says that Mendy is in police custody and will appear in court on Friday.

Here is the statement from Man City:

Manchester City can confirm that following his being charged by police today, Benjamin Mendy has been suspended pending an investigation. The matter is subject to a legal process and the Club is therefore unable to make further comment until that process is complete.

