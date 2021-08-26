Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Premier League injuries: It’s time to take a look at which players might be unavailable due to injury for the opening day of the 2021-22 Premier League season.

[ MORE: How to watch the Premier League on NBC ]

Prior to every matchweek this season, we’ll update this Premier League injuries page with the latest news and update, so make sure to check back regularly to see how your favorite — or least-favorite — club is getting on.

Note: Any player listed for COVID-19 reasons — whether a positive test or taking additional precautions — will always be deemed “questionable” until they make their return to action.

Arsenal injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Alexandre Lacazette (COVID-19), Ben White (COVID-19), Bukayo Saka (knee), Hector Bellerin (thigh), Willian (COVID-19), Gabriel Magalhaes (knee) | OUT: Thomas Partey (ankle), Eddie Nketiah (ankle)

Aston Villa injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Ollie Watkins (knee), Leon Bailey (thigh) | OUT: Bertrand Traore (thigh), Trezeguet (knee), Morgan Sanson (knee)

Brentford injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Ethan Pinnock (ankle), Mathias Jensen (fitness) | OUT: Josh Dasilva (hip), Mads Sorensen (knee)

Brighton & Hove Albion injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Neal Maupay (shoulder), Joel Veltman (COVID-19), Enock Mwepu (undisclosed) | OUT: Tariq Lamptey (thigh), Danny Welbeck (thigh), Dan Burn (knee)

Burnley injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Ashley Westwood (toe), Matej Vydra (groin) | OUT: Kevin Long (calf), Dale Stephens (ankle)

Chelsea injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Christian Pulisic (COVID-19) Ruben Loftus-Cheek (COVID-19)

Crystal Palace injuries

OUT: Eberechi Eze (achilles), Nathan Ferguson (achilles), Luka Milivojevic (undisclosed), Michael Olise (back)

Everton injuries

QUESTIONABLE: James Rodriguez (COVID-19), Alex Iwobi (abductor) | OUT: Moise Kean (suspension)

Leeds United injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Robin Kock (pelvis)

Leicester City injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Ryan Bertrand (COVID-19) | OUT: Wesley Fofana (broken leg – MORE), Jannik Vestergaard (knee), James Justin (knee), Ayoze Perez (suspension), Jonny Evans (foot), Nampalys Mendy (groin)

Liverpool injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Fabinho (personal reasons), Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (personal reasons), James Milner (knock)

Manchester City injuries

OUT: Kevin De Bruyne (ankle), Phil Foden (ankle), Benjamin Mendy (suspension – MORE), Liam Delap (undisclosed)

Manchester United injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Edinson Cavani (international duty – extended leave), Dean Henderson (COVID-19), Phil Jones (knee), Eric Bailly (international duty – Olympics) | OUT: Marcus Rashford (shoulder), Alex Telles (ankle), Scott McTominay (groin)

Newcastle United injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Jamaal Lascelles (undisclosed), Karl Darlow (COVID-19), Paul Dummett (calf) | OUT: Martin Dubravka (ankle), Jonjo Shelvey (calf), Isaac Hayden (knee), Elliott Anderson (hip)

Norwich injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Onel Hernandez (COVID-19), Jordan Hugill (COVID-19), Przemyslaw Placheta (COVID-19) | OUT: Sam Byram (thigh)

Southampton injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Stuart Armstrong (calf) | OUT: Sam McQueen (knee), William Smallbone (knee)

Tottenham Hotspur injuries

OUT: Tanguy Ndombele (fitness), Joe Rodon (undisclosed), Cameron Carter-Vickers (ankle)

Watford injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Nathaniel Chalobah (illness), Juraj Kucka (thigh) | OUT: Joao Pedro (knee)

West Ham United injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Winston Reid (knee), Arthur Masuaku (knee)

Wolverhampton Wanderers injuries

OUT: Pedro Neto (knee), Jonny (knee), Yerson Mosquera (hamstring), Hugo Bueno (hamstring)

Follow @AndyEdMLS