As it turns out, Harry Kane remembers how to score goals, at least based on the evidence of his latest brace for Tottenham as the Premier League side qualified for the group stage of the Europa Conference League on Thursday.

After agitating for a transfer to Manchester City all summer since before the end of last season, Kane made his first start (and second appearance) of the season in the second leg of the UECL with Tottenham needing to overturn a 1-0 deficit from the first leg.

Kane nearly opened the scoring after just 18 seconds, but he scooped the finish over the crossbar after center back Cristian Romero delivered a perfect long ball over the top.

Alas, he atoned for the miss eight minutes later, and the roar of the crowd in north London answered any questions that remained over how Harry Kane would ultimately be received by Spurs fans this season. That first touch, that balance and that finish are all crystal clear reasons why.

LOOK WHO'S BACK 👀 Harry Kane draws Tottenham level on aggregate against Pacos de Ferreira 🔥 pic.twitter.com/iXnqYAMzRF — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) August 26, 2021

Goal no. 2 came just after the half-hour mark, and though it was significantly less graceful from Tottenham during the build-up, the finish was quick and powerful like the marksman Kane has proven himself to be through his first 220 goals for the club (all competitions) over the last eight seasons.

Giovani Lo Celso got the third goal in the 70th minute, when his free kick from the left side of the box found its way into the back of the net. Though it was clearly deflected past the goalkeeper, the goal was still given to Lo Celso on the basis it was on target when the defender headed it.

Lo Celso with Tottenham's THIRD 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Lyhha6b2wT — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) August 26, 2021

If Kane is fully engaged for the entirety of the 2021-22 season — and there’s been nothing to indicate he won’t be from his first two outings and his message to supporters earlier this week — Tottenham look like a side capable of challenging for a top-four finish, as Nuno Espirito Santo has already made significant gains toward patching up the side’s shaky defense. Now, throw arguably the best no. 9 into the mix, and the potential to win a trophy at Tottenham becomes very real.

