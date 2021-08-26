West Ham vs Crystal Palace: The Hammers will look to stay top of the Premier League table with a third straight victory when they host the Eagles at the London Stadium on Saturday (Watch live at 10 am ET, on Peacock Premium).

WEST HAM VS CRYSTAL PALACE STREAM LIVE

David Moyes’ side beat Newcastle United 4-2 on the opening weekend of the season, and followed it up with an even more impressive result: a 4-1 win over (10-man) Leicester City, who finished 5th a season ago and looked like Champions League qualifiers until the final days. Michail Antonio leads the way once again with three goals from two games, but it’s the supplementary production of Said Benrahma (two goals and two assists) which makes it clear the ceiling is much higher now than a year ago.

As for Crystal Palace, Patrick Vieira picked up his first point on the job in a scoreless, but hard-fought draw with Brentford after receiving a 3-0 hammering from Chelsea a week earlier. Crystal Palace are one of four remaining Premier League sides without a goal scored this season.

[ MORE: How to watch PL in the USA ]

Here is everything you need to know ahead of West Ham vs Crystal Palace this Saturday with team news, odds, stream link and more.

West Ham team news, injuries (INJURY REPORT)

QUESTIONABLE: Winston Reid (knee), Arthur Masuaku (knee)

Crystal Palace team news, injuries

OUT: Eberechi Eze (achilles), Nathan Ferguson (achilles), Luka Milivojevic (undisclosed), Michael Olise (back)

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

West Ham (-182) | Crystal Palace (+500) | Draw (+290)

PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links

Prediction

To the surprise of some, Moyes’ men have been a bit shaky defensively, which is quite uncharacteristic for his teams. Perhaps that fact will give Crystal Palace a ray of hope. At the very least, they should get their first goal of the season. Onward and upward, as they say. West Ham 3-1 Crystal Palace.

How to watch West Ham vs Crystal Palace, stream live and start time

Kickoff: 10 am ET Saturday

Online: Peacock Premium

Follow @AndyEdMLS