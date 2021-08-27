The draw for the Europa League group stage (as well as the newly formed Europa Conference League) was held on Friday, with Premier League sides Leicester City, West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur all learning their upcoming European opponents.
[ MORE: Man City, Man United battle to sign Cristiano Ronaldo ]
Leicester, who finished 5th in the Premier League last season, were sent to Group C where they will face one of the favorites to win this season’s Europa League, Napoli.
West Ham, who finished 6th and qualified for European competition for the first time in 25 years, were sent to Group H, which will be seen by many as the easiest path into the knockout rounds. Croatian side Dinamo Zagreb were the Pot 1 team and Belgian side Genk came out of Pot 2. West Ham, from Pot 3, should advance from the group stage.
Finally, Tottenham will be in Group G of the Europa Conference League, where they will perhaps face stiffer competition than West Ham one competition above.
UEFA Champions League group stage draw
Group A: Lyon, Rangers, Sparta Prague, Brondby
Group B: Monaco, PSV Eindhoven, Real Sociedad, Sturm Graz
Group C: Napoli, Leicester City, Spartak Moscow, Legia Warsaw
Group D: Olympiacos, Eintracht Frankfurt, Fenerbahce, Royal Antwerp
Group E: Lazio, Lokomotiv Moscow, Marseille, Galatasaray
Group F: Braga, Red Star Belgrade, Ludogorets Razgrad, Midtjylland
Group G: Bayer Leverkusen, Celtic, Real Betis, Ferencvaros
Group H: Dinamo Zagreb, Genk, West Ham United, Rapid Vienna
What were the UEFA Champions League group stage pots?
Pot 1
Lyon
Napoli
Bayer Leverkusen
Dinamo Zagreb
Lazio
Olympiacos
Monaco
Braga
Pot 2
Celtic
Eintracht Frankfurt
Red Star Belgrade
Leicester City
Rangers
Lokomotiv Moscow
Genk
PSV Eindhoven
Pot 3
Marseille
Ludogorets Razgrad
West Ham United
Real Sociedad
Real Betis
Fenerbahce
Spartak Moscow
Sparta Prague
Pot 4
Rapid Vienna
Galatasaray
Legia Warsaw
Midtjylland
Ferencvaros
Royal Antwerp
Sturm Graz
Brondby
[ VIDEO: Kane scores twice in 1st start; Spurs qualify for Europa Conference ]
Who did Leicester draw in the Europa League group stage?
Napoli, Spartak Moscow and Legia Warsaw
Who did West Ham draw in the Europa League group stage?
Dinamo Zagreb, Genk and Rapid Vienna
Who did Tottenham draw in the Europa Conference League group stage?
Rennes, Vitesse and Mura (Slovenia)