Europa League draw: Leicester, West Ham learn European foes; Spurs in Conference

By Andy EdwardsAug 27, 2021, 10:19 AM EDT
The draw for the Europa League group stage (as well as the newly formed Europa Conference League) was held on Friday, with Premier League sides Leicester City, West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur all learning their upcoming European opponents.

Leicester, who finished 5th in the Premier League last season, were sent to Group C where they will face one of the favorites to win this season’s Europa League, Napoli.

West Ham, who finished 6th and qualified for European competition for the first time in 25 years, were sent to Group H, which will be seen by many as the easiest path into the knockout rounds. Croatian side Dinamo Zagreb were the Pot 1 team and Belgian side Genk came out of Pot 2. West Ham, from Pot 3, should advance from the group stage.

Finally, Tottenham will be in Group G of the Europa Conference League, where they will perhaps face stiffer competition than West Ham one competition above.

UEFA Champions League group stage draw

Group A: Lyon, Rangers, Sparta Prague, Brondby

Group B: Monaco, PSV Eindhoven, Real Sociedad, Sturm Graz

Group C: Napoli, Leicester City, Spartak Moscow, Legia Warsaw

Group D: Olympiacos, Eintracht Frankfurt, Fenerbahce, Royal Antwerp

Group E: Lazio, Lokomotiv Moscow, Marseille, Galatasaray

Group F: Braga, Red Star Belgrade, Ludogorets Razgrad, Midtjylland

Group G: Bayer Leverkusen, Celtic, Real Betis, Ferencvaros

Group H: Dinamo Zagreb, Genk, West Ham United, Rapid Vienna

What were the UEFA Champions League group stage pots?

Pot 1

Lyon
Napoli
Bayer Leverkusen
Dinamo Zagreb
Lazio
Olympiacos
Monaco
Braga

Pot 2

Celtic
Eintracht Frankfurt
Red Star Belgrade
Leicester City
Rangers
Lokomotiv Moscow
Genk
PSV Eindhoven

Pot 3

Marseille
Ludogorets Razgrad
West Ham United
Real Sociedad
Real Betis
Fenerbahce
Spartak Moscow
Sparta Prague

Pot 4

Rapid Vienna
Galatasaray
Legia Warsaw
Midtjylland
Ferencvaros
Royal Antwerp
Sturm Graz
Brondby

Who did Leicester draw in the Europa League group stage?

Napoli, Spartak Moscow and Legia Warsaw

Who did West Ham draw in the Europa League group stage?

Dinamo Zagreb, Genk and Rapid Vienna

Who did Tottenham draw in the Europa Conference League group stage?

Rennes, Vitesse and Mura (Slovenia)

