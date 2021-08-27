Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The draw for the Europa League group stage (as well as the newly formed Europa Conference League) was held on Friday, with Premier League sides Leicester City, West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur all learning their upcoming European opponents.

[ MORE: Man City, Man United battle to sign Cristiano Ronaldo ]

Leicester, who finished 5th in the Premier League last season, were sent to Group C where they will face one of the favorites to win this season’s Europa League, Napoli.

West Ham, who finished 6th and qualified for European competition for the first time in 25 years, were sent to Group H, which will be seen by many as the easiest path into the knockout rounds. Croatian side Dinamo Zagreb were the Pot 1 team and Belgian side Genk came out of Pot 2. West Ham, from Pot 3, should advance from the group stage.

Finally, Tottenham will be in Group G of the Europa Conference League, where they will perhaps face stiffer competition than West Ham one competition above.

UEFA Champions League group stage draw

Group A: Lyon, Rangers, Sparta Prague, Brondby

Group B: Monaco, PSV Eindhoven, Real Sociedad, Sturm Graz

Group C: Napoli, Leicester City, Spartak Moscow, Legia Warsaw

Group D: Olympiacos, Eintracht Frankfurt, Fenerbahce, Royal Antwerp

Group E: Lazio, Lokomotiv Moscow, Marseille, Galatasaray

Group F: Braga, Red Star Belgrade, Ludogorets Razgrad, Midtjylland

Group G: Bayer Leverkusen, Celtic, Real Betis, Ferencvaros

Group H: Dinamo Zagreb, Genk, West Ham United, Rapid Vienna

What were the UEFA Champions League group stage pots?

Pot 1

Lyon

Napoli

Bayer Leverkusen

Dinamo Zagreb

Lazio

Olympiacos

Monaco

Braga

Pot 2

Celtic

Eintracht Frankfurt

Red Star Belgrade

Leicester City

Rangers

Lokomotiv Moscow

Genk

PSV Eindhoven

Pot 3

Marseille

Ludogorets Razgrad

West Ham United

Real Sociedad

Real Betis

Fenerbahce

Spartak Moscow

Sparta Prague

Pot 4

Rapid Vienna

Galatasaray

Legia Warsaw

Midtjylland

Ferencvaros

Royal Antwerp

Sturm Graz

Brondby

[ VIDEO: Kane scores twice in 1st start; Spurs qualify for Europa Conference ]

Who did Leicester draw in the Europa League group stage?

Napoli, Spartak Moscow and Legia Warsaw

Who did West Ham draw in the Europa League group stage?

Dinamo Zagreb, Genk and Rapid Vienna

Who did Tottenham draw in the Europa Conference League group stage?

Rennes, Vitesse and Mura (Slovenia)

Follow @AndyEdMLS