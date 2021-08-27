Liverpool vs Chelsea is a heavyweight clash early in the season and there will be an electric atmosphere at Anfield on Saturday (start time 12:30pm ET on NBC, online via NBCSports.com and via Peacock Premium) as two title contenders collide.

This will be a beauty as Jurgen Klopp and Thomas Tuchel lock horns on the sidelines and both teams have won both of their games so far this season.

Both Liverpool and Chelsea have scored five goals and are yet to concede, as Jurgen Klopp’s Reds have had a slightly easier schedule to kick off the campaign. Getting Virgil van Dijk up to speed has been a huge plus for Liverpool and his battle against Chelsea’s new main man Romelu Lukaku will be so intriguing to watch.

An intense rivalry has developed between these two Premier League giants in recent decades and with Anfield full and two star German coaches pitting their wits against one another, that will only add to the occasion.

With Lukaku now leading the line and after he scored on his second Chelsea debut in a comfortable win against Arsenal, are Tuchel’s side legit title contenders this season? Or have Klopp’s Liverpool somehow flown under the radar to become title contenders now that they have their central defenders back?

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Liverpool vs Chelsea.

Liverpool team news, injuries, predicted lineup

James Milner has a small knock which he is working to be back from, while Fabinho was last week given compassionate leave after the death of his father. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain was also given compassionate leave after the birth of his first child last week.

—– Alisson —–

— Alexander-Arnold — Matip — Van Dijk — Robertson —

—- Henderson —- Fabinho —- Keita —-

—- Salah —- Jota —- Mane —-

Chelsea team news, injuries, predicted lineup

Two players have been missing for the Blues, as both Ruben Loftus-Cheek and USMNT star Christian Pulisic have tested positive for COVID-19.

—– Mendy —–

—- Azpilicueta —- Christensen —- Rudiger —-

—- James —- Kante —- Jorginho —- Alonso —-

—- Mount —- Havertz —-

—– Lukaku —–

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Liverpool are at +145 to win, while Chelsea are +185 and the slight underdogs. The draw looks like a good bet at +230.

Prediction

I’d probably go for a draw here. When big teams meet so early in the season, often it is tight and tense. For many Chelsea will be the favorites to win this, but I’m going for a draw between two very evenly-matched teams. Liverpool 1-1 Chelsea.

How to watch Liverpool vs Chelsea, stream live and start time

Kick off: 12:30pm ET, Saturday

TV Channel: NBC and Peacock Premium

