UEFA Champions League group draw: Liverpool, Man City get challenges

By Nicholas MendolaAug 27, 2021, 9:55 AM EDT
0 Comments

The UEFA Champions League group stage is set, as the eight groups of 32 teams vying for a place in the knockout rounds learned their opponents on the road to Russia.

Pep Guardiola’s Man City will meet up with the man who might’ve been their magician, Lionel Messi and Paris Saint-Germain. He’ll also match wits with Club Brugge as well as Jesse Marsch’s RB Leipzig.

Liverpool gets another shot at Atletico Madrid and a visit to the building that delivered its sixth European Cup. Porto is also in the group as is AC Milan in a group that won’t give Jurgen Klopp any breaks.

[ MORE: Odds, more at the UEFA Champions League hub ]

Chelsea now gets a look at Juventus, Zenit Saint Petersburg, and Sweden’s Malmo.

And Manchester United will be relatively pleased that its pull from Pot 1 is the Yellow Submarine: Villarreal. The Red Devils will also meet Young Boys and Atalanta.

The group stage begins in just three weeks, as Sept. 14 kicks off a long run to Saint Petersburg, Russia for the May 28 final.

Chelsea veterans Michael Essien and Branislav Ivanovic helped pull the balls for the 2021-22 group stage.

What other things do you need to know from the Champions League group stage draw after Red Bull Salzburg, Shakhtar Donetsk, and Sheriff Tiraspol completed the field with Wednesday triumphs.

Champions League news

Portugal v Switzerland - UEFA Nations League Semi-Final
What would Cristiano Ronaldo mean to Man City, Premier League, and Champions...
USMNT
American, USMNT-eligible players in Champions League, Europa League
Champions League
Crafting the most entertaining Champions League draw

UEFA Champions League group stage draw

Group A: Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain, RB Leipzig, Club Brugge

Group B: Atletico Madrid, Liverpool, Porto, AC Milan

Group C: Sporting CP, Borussia Dortmund, Besiktas, Ajax

Group D: Inter Milan, Real Madrid, Shakhtar Donetsk, Sheriff Tiraspol

Group E: Bayern Munich, Barcelona, Benfica, Dynamo Kiev

Group F: Villarreal, Manchester United, Atalanta, Young Boys

Group G: Lille, Sevilla, Red Bull Salzburg, Wolfsburg

Group H: Chelsea, Juventus, Zenit Saint Petersburg, Malmo

What were the UEFA Champions League group stage pots?

Pot 1

Atletico Madrid
Bayern Munich
Chelsea
Inter Milan
Lille
Manchester City
Sporting Lisbon
Villarreal

Pot 2

Barcelona
Borussia Dortmund
Juventus
Liverpool
Manchester United
Paris Saint-Germain
Real Madrid
Sevilla

Pot 3

Ajax
Atalanta
Benfica
Porto
RB Leipzig
Red Bull Salzburg
Shakhtar Donetsk
Zenit Saint Petersburg

Pot 4

AC Milan
Besiktas
Club Brugge
Dynamo Kiev
Malmo
Sheriff Tiraspol
Wolfsburg
Young Boys

Who did Chelsea draw in the Champions League group stage?

Juventus, Zenit Saint Petersburg, and Malmo

Who did Liverpool draw in the Champions League group stage?

Atletico Madrid, Porto, and AC Milan

Who did Man City draw in the Champions League group stage?

Paris Saint-Germain, RB Leipzig, and Club Brugge

Who did Manchester United draw in the Champions League group stage?

Villarreal, Atalanta, and Young Boys

Latest USMNT news

SL Benfica v Olympique Marseille - Pre-Season Friendly
Berhalter announces USMNT roster for first 2022 World Cup qualifiers
USMNT
American, USMNT-eligible players in Champions League, Europa League
Champions League schedule
UEFA Champions League, live! How to watch, odds, stream, predictions