UEFA Champions League group draw: Liverpool, Man City get challenges

The UEFA Champions League group stage is set, as the eight groups of 32 teams vying for a place in the knockout rounds learned their opponents on the road to Russia.
Pep Guardiola’s Man City will meet up with the man who might’ve been their magician, Lionel Messi and Paris Saint-Germain. He’ll also match wits with Club Brugge as well as Jesse Marsch’s RB Leipzig.
Liverpool gets another shot at Atletico Madrid and a visit to the building that delivered its sixth European Cup. Porto is also in the group as is AC Milan in a group that won’t give Jurgen Klopp any breaks.
Chelsea now gets a look at Juventus, Zenit Saint Petersburg, and Sweden’s Malmo.
And Manchester United will be relatively pleased that its pull from Pot 1 is the Yellow Submarine: Villarreal. The Red Devils will also meet Young Boys and Atalanta.
The group stage begins in just three weeks, as Sept. 14 kicks off a long run to Saint Petersburg, Russia for the May 28 final.
Chelsea veterans Michael Essien and Branislav Ivanovic helped pull the balls for the 2021-22 group stage.
What other things do you need to know from the Champions League group stage draw after Red Bull Salzburg, Shakhtar Donetsk, and Sheriff Tiraspol completed the field with Wednesday triumphs.
UEFA Champions League group stage draw
Group A: Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain, RB Leipzig, Club Brugge
Group B: Atletico Madrid, Liverpool, Porto, AC Milan
Group C: Sporting CP, Borussia Dortmund, Besiktas, Ajax
Group D: Inter Milan, Real Madrid, Shakhtar Donetsk, Sheriff Tiraspol
Group E: Bayern Munich, Barcelona, Benfica, Dynamo Kiev
Group F: Villarreal, Manchester United, Atalanta, Young Boys
Group G: Lille, Sevilla, Red Bull Salzburg, Wolfsburg
Group H: Chelsea, Juventus, Zenit Saint Petersburg, Malmo
What were the UEFA Champions League group stage pots?
Pot 1
Atletico Madrid
Bayern Munich
Chelsea
Inter Milan
Lille
Manchester City
Sporting Lisbon
Villarreal
Pot 2
Barcelona
Borussia Dortmund
Juventus
Liverpool
Manchester United
Paris Saint-Germain
Real Madrid
Sevilla
Pot 3
Ajax
Atalanta
Benfica
Porto
RB Leipzig
Red Bull Salzburg
Shakhtar Donetsk
Zenit Saint Petersburg
Pot 4
AC Milan
Besiktas
Club Brugge
Dynamo Kiev
Malmo
Sheriff Tiraspol
Wolfsburg
Young Boys
