UEFA Champions League group draw: Liverpool, Man City get challenges

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The UEFA Champions League group stage is set, as the eight groups of 32 teams vying for a place in the knockout rounds learned their opponents on the road to Russia.

Pep Guardiola’s Man City will meet up with the man who might’ve been their magician, Lionel Messi and Paris Saint-Germain. He’ll also match wits with Club Brugge as well as Jesse Marsch’s RB Leipzig.

Liverpool gets another shot at Atletico Madrid and a visit to the building that delivered its sixth European Cup. Porto is also in the group as is AC Milan in a group that won’t give Jurgen Klopp any breaks.

[ MORE: Odds, more at the UEFA Champions League hub ]

Chelsea now gets a look at Juventus, Zenit Saint Petersburg, and Sweden’s Malmo.

And Manchester United will be relatively pleased that its pull from Pot 1 is the Yellow Submarine: Villarreal. The Red Devils will also meet Young Boys and Atalanta.

The group stage begins in just three weeks, as Sept. 14 kicks off a long run to Saint Petersburg, Russia for the May 28 final.

Chelsea veterans Michael Essien and Branislav Ivanovic helped pull the balls for the 2021-22 group stage.

What other things do you need to know from the Champions League group stage draw after Red Bull Salzburg, Shakhtar Donetsk, and Sheriff Tiraspol completed the field with Wednesday triumphs.

UEFA Champions League group stage draw

Group A: Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain, RB Leipzig, Club Brugge

Group B: Atletico Madrid, Liverpool, Porto, AC Milan

Group C: Sporting CP, Borussia Dortmund, Besiktas, Ajax

Group D: Inter Milan, Real Madrid, Shakhtar Donetsk, Sheriff Tiraspol

Group E: Bayern Munich, Barcelona, Benfica, Dynamo Kiev

Group F: Villarreal, Manchester United, Atalanta, Young Boys

Group G: Lille, Sevilla, Red Bull Salzburg, Wolfsburg

Group H: Chelsea, Juventus, Zenit Saint Petersburg, Malmo

What were the UEFA Champions League group stage pots?

Pot 1

Atletico Madrid

Bayern Munich

Chelsea

Inter Milan

Lille

Manchester City

Sporting Lisbon

Villarreal

Pot 2

Barcelona

Borussia Dortmund

Juventus

Liverpool

Manchester United

Paris Saint-Germain

Real Madrid

Sevilla

Pot 3

Ajax

Atalanta

Benfica

Porto

RB Leipzig

Red Bull Salzburg

Shakhtar Donetsk

Zenit Saint Petersburg

Pot 4

AC Milan

Besiktas

Club Brugge

Dynamo Kiev

Malmo

Sheriff Tiraspol

Wolfsburg

Young Boys

Who did Chelsea draw in the Champions League group stage?

Juventus, Zenit Saint Petersburg, and Malmo

Who did Liverpool draw in the Champions League group stage?

Atletico Madrid, Porto, and AC Milan

Who did Man City draw in the Champions League group stage?

Paris Saint-Germain, RB Leipzig, and Club Brugge

Who did Manchester United draw in the Champions League group stage?

Villarreal, Atalanta, and Young Boys

Follow @NicholasMendola