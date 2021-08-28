Liverpool vs Chelsea is a heavyweight clash early in the season and there will be an electric atmosphere at Anfield on Saturday (start time 12:30pm ET on NBC, online via NBCSports.com and via Peacock Premium) as two title contenders collide.

This will be a beauty as Jurgen Klopp and Thomas Tuchel lock horns on the sidelines and both teams have won both of their games so far this season.

Both Liverpool and Chelsea have scored five goals and are yet to concede, as Jurgen Klopp’s Reds have had a slightly easier schedule to kick off the campaign. Getting Virgil van Dijk up to speed has been a huge plus for Liverpool and his battle against Chelsea’s new main man Romelu Lukaku will be so intriguing to watch.

An intense rivalry has developed between these two Premier League giants in recent decades and with Anfield full and two star German coaches pitting their wits against one another, that will only add to the occasion.

With Lukaku now leading the line and after he scored on his second Chelsea debut in a comfortable win against Arsenal, are Tuchel’s side legit title contenders this season? Or have Klopp’s Liverpool somehow flown under the radar to become title contenders now that they have their central defenders back?

Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch Liverpool vs Chelsea.

How to watch Liverpool vs Chelsea, stream live and start time

Kick off: 12:30pm ET, Saturday

TV Channel: NBC and Peacock Premium

Liverpool lineup, injury news

🔴 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 🔴 The Reds to take on @ChelseaFC 👊 #LIVCHE — Liverpool FC (@LFC) August 28, 2021

Chelsea lineup, injury news

