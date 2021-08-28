Liverpool and Chelsea (New York) are ready to roll for Liverpool vs Chelsea (At Anfield) this Saturday.

Showing their love for the Premier League giants, fans from Liverpool, NY and Chelsea, NY gathered ahead of the title contenders colliding (watch live, 12:30pm ET on NBC, online via NBCSports.com and via Peacock Premium) and every single day the connection between the English clubs thousands of miles away is strong.

Just as Brentford, South Dakota showed us their love and connection for Premier League new boys Brentford, the connection between the USA and Premier League clubs is so strong.

Liverpool High School, NY embraces Reds connection

Earlier this week students and the girls varsity soccer team at Liverpool High School, NY (located close to Syracuse) gathered for the special occasion featuring a Q&A with our very own Robbie Earle, plus received messages from the LFC women’s and men’s team players and Liverpool FC t-shirts were worn by all.

“The players are well aware of the Liverpool team that plays in the Premier League,” Paul Bonus, head coach of the varsity team, said. “So to them it is unique that we are also Liverpool. Sometimes players will say that they are like [Mohamed] Salah or [Jordan] Henderson… Most of the kids player soccer year round, so when it comes time to play for Liverpool, they have the opportunity to make their school proud and community proud. We play lots of games under the lights, so the students and community come out and watch us play for them.”

As for the Liverpool High School varsity team, they gather along with friends to watch the Reds in action each weekend and the whole area loves to support Jurgen Klopp’s side.

Are Liverpool the best supported Premier League team in Liverpool, NY?

“Of course! The local community definitely cheers for Liverpool because of the name of our town,” a spokesperson for the Liverpool High School varsity girls team said. “In 2019, when Liverpool won the Champions League final, there were plenty of watch parties in the area. Since many of us had a tournament that day, we huddled around a small phone to watch the final! The tournament play leading up to the game was also very entertaining because it was streamed in some teacher’s classrooms. It was a lot of fun.”

Blue is the color across the USA

As for Chelsea, here at NBC Sports we are taking over the Chelsea Square Restaurant in Manhattan. The restaurant will be dressed in blue featuring flags, banners, special menus items like everyone’s favorite Pulisic Pancakes, and more.

If you need somewhere to watch the match on Saturday in NYC, this could be the perfect place.

The head of the Chelsea supporters’ club in New York, Danny White, revealed how strong the connection is between the New York Blues and the west London club.

“I think Chelsea means a big family to many supporters,” White explained. “Since New York is such a fantastic destination, and just a stone’s throw over to London, we really think that we have a special connection. There is a New York Blue at every Premier League match, and one at virtually every single game. More than just that are the fans that prosper a community within New York, from expats who are moving to the states, to the casual family on vacation on the Big Apple we constantly hear ‘I just had to come check out the New York Blues’, as they say… we are the famous.”

White also explained how the arrival of USMNT star Christian Pulisic has sent Chelsea’s following in the USA into overdrive in recent years.

“Since Pulisic has joined Chelsea we have definitely seen a rise in younger USA fans who might not have had a Premier League team before but follow the USMNT and have an MLS team and might have watched the Premier League but without really following a team,” White explained. “Once Pulisic joined they started to become more interested in Chelsea. Then, once they come to one of the supporter’s bars and start to see and participate in the supporter’s culture, they learn the songs and chants and meet all the other fans who share their obsession with soccer and can explain the history of Chelsea and its culture to them. They become hooked.”

