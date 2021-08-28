Liverpool vs Chelsea live! Analysis, reaction, videos

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Check out the Liverpool vs Chelsea live analysis, stream info and reaction, as we focus on a huge Premier League clash early in the season at Anfield.

This will be a beauty as Jurgen Klopp and Thomas Tuchel lock horns on the sidelines and both teams have won both of their games so far this season.

Something has to give, but which of these English giants will come out on top early in the season?

Below you will find videos, reaction, analysis and more on Liverpool vs Chelsea.

Live reaction, analysis on Liverpool vs Chelsea!

Both teams have won both of their PL games so far

Havertz put Chelsea ahead with a beautiful header

Salah equalized with a penalty after Reece James was sent off amid chaos

German coaches Klopp, Tuchel pushing to win title

Full house at Anfield as PL giants collide

Kick off: 12:30pm ET, Saturday

TV Channel: NBC and Peacock Premium

Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

FULL TIME: Liverpool 1-1 Chelsea! Fantastic display from 10-man Chelsea to hold on for a point. Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool look frustrated with that. CHANCE! Chelsea looking dangerous when they do go forward. Some real quality about their play to create chances. 👏 Great block from Joel Matip. 10-man Chelsea growing in confidence. Mount and Alonso combine to set up Romelu Lukaku for the volley. #LFC 1-1 #CFC #LIVCHE pic.twitter.com/z5FMQCdlHl — Joe Prince-Wright (@JPW_NBCSports) August 28, 2021 CLOSE! Jordan Henderson curls a beauty just wide as the Kop applauds. It is all Liverpool now. 10 men of Chelsea sitting back deep. SECOND HALF Virgil van Dijk and Diogo Jota have both gone close for Liverpool early in the second half. Btw, amongst all of that, Firmino went off in the first half with a knock as Jota came on. While Kante (who took a whack) is off with Mateo Kovacic coming on for him, while Thiago Silva came on for Chelsea to replace Havertz. SHOULD IT BE A RED CARD? The referee has made the correct decision, based on the rules, but that feels harsh on Reece James. No real intent there, but the ball hits his thigh and then his arm so quickly. Slight motion from his arm towards the ball. But if the penalty kick is given for a handball denying a goal, James has to be sent off. Those are the rules. Check them out here in full. The rules state that a defender will be sent off if they are: "denying the opposing team a goal or an obvious goal-scoring opportunity by a handball offence." Once it was deemed a handball on Reece James, he had to be sent off. Those are the rules. #LFC 1-1 #CFC #LIVCHE https://t.co/Pn0AfO07pG — Joe Prince-Wright (@JPW_NBCSports) August 28, 2021 PENALTY, GOAL AND RED CARD! After a VAR check right at the end of the first half, Reece James is sent off and a penalty kick given. The ball hit his hand on the goal-line. Chelsea livid. Liverpool jubilant. The game has swung in Liverpool’s favor. Mohamed Salah slams home the penalty kick and then there’s a melee among both sets of players. Chelsea are not happy. Spicy at Anfield! Liverpool 1-1 Chelsea. MO SALAH! IT'S EVEN AT THE HALF. #LIVCHE pic.twitter.com/kthSFcDqdZ — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) August 28, 2021

WHAT IS GOING ON!?!?!?!

Mane’s flick almost finds Matip, and his header then hits the bar, then Reece James clears on the line, but it looked like it hit his arm after hitting his knee. VAR review….

N’Golo Kante down injured for Chelsea…

A sight no Chelsea fan, or any football fan, wants to see. N’Golo Kante is down after falling over and Sadio Mane appeared to land on his ankle. He is up and about now but moving, shall we say, gingerly.

SHOULD BE 2-0 TO CHELSEA!

Mason Mount’s shot squirms inches wide after Joel Matip was caught out by Romelu Lukaku. Chelsea look so dangerous in attack. Moments later Liverpool get in down their right through Sadio Mane, but Elliott leans back and smashes over. End-to-end game now!

Anfield is crackling with tension and anticipation.

GOALLLLL!

What a header. Kai Havertz flicks in a superb header from a corner. From an almost impossible angle. Sensational finish from the German international. Chelsea lead at Liverpool 1-0!

Did he mean to do this? Perhaps. He definitely did all he could from that angle to flick it into the danger zone. Stunning.

Bit scrappy now

Lot of free kicks being given and loose passes in central midfield. Both teams struggling to gain control of the tempo of this game. Jurgen Klopp is waving his team forward. I’m going to say it. I miss his glasses.

Oh, Romelu Lukaku…

He is free on the edge of the box with two players charging forward ahead of him. Lukaku selects to play the ball to his left, but Kai Havertz was clean through on his right. A great chance wasted for Chelsea.

Stop it, Trent Alexander-Arnold!

What a pass from the Liverpool right back to pick out Jordan Henderson, but his cushioned volley goes wide. Incredible diagonal ball from TAA.

Close!

So close for 18-year-old midfielder Harvey Elliott! He flashes a shot just wide of the far post. Liverpool have started well. Moments later, Liverpool defend a free kick well as Sadio Mane is back to deny Antonio Rudiger.

Kick off!

We are off and running at Anfield. You’ll Never Walk Alone belted out loud and proud as always. What an atmosphere. Goosebumps.

Liverpool and Chelsea (New York) are fired up for today’s game!

We spoke with some folks from Liverpool and Chelsea in New York state earlier this week.

At Liverpool High School (just outside Syracuse) students had messages from the men’s and women’s first team players at Liverpool and their connection with the Reds is strong.

🔴🔵🗽 Liverpool, NY and Chelsea, NY have an incredibly strong link with their namesake Premier League clubs! Find out more ahead of Liverpool vs. Chelsea at 12:30pm ET today ⤵️ #MyPLMorning https://t.co/HAddO5h4Cl — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) August 28, 2021

There’s also a special watch party in Chelsea Square Restaurant in NYC where the New York Blues will be.

Calling all @ChelseaFCinUSA fans – if you're in Manhattan you have to stop by Chelsea Square Restaurant 💙 The pop up will be up through Sunday, so other than Stamford Bridge, what better place to watch #LIVCHE on Saturday at 12:30 PM ET?! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/kqShNRP7J2 — Premier League USA (@PLinUSA) August 27, 2021

Team news for Liverpool vs Chelsea confirmed

Okay, so the team news has arrived and the starting lineups are in…

Liverpool make three changes from the team which beat Burnley last week, as Andy Robertson, Fabinho and Roberto Firmino all come in to the starting lineup.

🔴 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 🔴 The Reds to take on @ChelseaFC 👊 #LIVCHE — Liverpool FC (@LFC) August 28, 2021

Chelsea have N’Golo Kante back in midfield, as he replaces Kovacic. That is Chelsea’s only change after their win against Arsenal last week. USMNT’s Christian Pulisic not on the bench as he continues to recover from a positive COVID-19 test.

Preamble

Welcome to our live analysis of Liverpool vs Chelsea, a simply massive game early in the campaign as both Jurgen Klopp and Thomas Tuchel aim to flex their Premier League title credentials!

Both Liverpool and Chelsea have scored five goals and are yet to concede, as Jurgen Klopp’s Reds have had a slightly easier schedule to kick off the campaign. Getting Virgil van Dijk up to speed has been a huge plus for Liverpool and his battle against Chelsea’s new main man Romelu Lukaku will be so intriguing to watch.

An intense rivalry has developed between these two Premier League giants in recent decades and with Anfield full and two star German coaches pitting their wits against one another, that will only add to the occasion.

With Lukaku now leading the line and after he scored on his second Chelsea debut in a comfortable win against Arsenal, are Tuchel’s side legit title contenders this season? Or have Klopp’s Liverpool somehow flown under the radar to become title contenders now that they have their central defenders back?

