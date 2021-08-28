Liverpool vs Chelsea live! Analysis, reaction, videos

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Check out the Liverpool vs Chelsea live analysis, stream info and reaction, as we focus on a huge Premier League clash early in the season at Anfield.

This will be a beauty as Jurgen Klopp and Thomas Tuchel lock horns on the sidelines and both teams have won both of their games so far this season.

Something has to give, but which of these English giants will come out on top early in the season?

Below you will find videos, reaction, analysis and more on Liverpool vs Chelsea.

Live reaction, analysis on Liverpool vs Chelsea!

Both teams have won both of their PL games so far

Virgil van Dijk v Romelu Lukaku the key battle at Anfield

German coaches Klopp, Tuchel pushing to win title

Full house at Anfield as PL giants collide

Remember, here’s how to watch Liverpool vs Chelsea live today in the USA

Kick off: 12:30pm ET, Saturday

TV Channel: NBC and Peacock Premium

Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Kick off!

We are off and running at Anfield. You’ll Never Walk Alone belted out loud and proud as always. What an atmosphere. Goosebumps.

Liverpool and Chelsea (New York) are fired up for today’s game!

We spoke with some folks from Liverpool and Chelsea in New York state earlier this week.

At Liverpool High School (just outside Syracuse) students had messages from the men’s and women’s first team players at Liverpool and their connection with the Reds is strong.

🔴🔵🗽 Liverpool, NY and Chelsea, NY have an incredibly strong link with their namesake Premier League clubs! Find out more ahead of Liverpool vs. Chelsea at 12:30pm ET today ⤵️ #MyPLMorning https://t.co/HAddO5h4Cl — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) August 28, 2021

There’s also a special watch party in Chelsea Square Restaurant in NYC where the New York Blues will be.

Calling all @ChelseaFCinUSA fans – if you're in Manhattan you have to stop by Chelsea Square Restaurant 💙 The pop up will be up through Sunday, so other than Stamford Bridge, what better place to watch #LIVCHE on Saturday at 12:30 PM ET?! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/kqShNRP7J2 — Premier League USA (@PLinUSA) August 27, 2021

Team news for Liverpool vs Chelsea confirmed

Okay, so the team news has arrived and the starting lineups are in…

Liverpool make three changes from the team which beat Burnley last week, as Andy Robertson, Fabinho and Roberto Firmino all come in to the starting lineup.

🔴 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 🔴 The Reds to take on @ChelseaFC 👊 #LIVCHE — Liverpool FC (@LFC) August 28, 2021

Chelsea have N’Golo Kante back in midfield, as he replaces Kovacic. That is Chelsea’s only change after their win against Arsenal last week. USMNT’s Christian Pulisic not on the bench as he continues to recover from a positive COVID-19 test.

Preamble

Welcome to our live analysis of Liverpool vs Chelsea, a simply massive game early in the campaign as both Jurgen Klopp and Thomas Tuchel aim to flex their Premier League title credentials!

Both Liverpool and Chelsea have scored five goals and are yet to concede, as Jurgen Klopp’s Reds have had a slightly easier schedule to kick off the campaign. Getting Virgil van Dijk up to speed has been a huge plus for Liverpool and his battle against Chelsea’s new main man Romelu Lukaku will be so intriguing to watch.

An intense rivalry has developed between these two Premier League giants in recent decades and with Anfield full and two star German coaches pitting their wits against one another, that will only add to the occasion.

With Lukaku now leading the line and after he scored on his second Chelsea debut in a comfortable win against Arsenal, are Tuchel’s side legit title contenders this season? Or have Klopp’s Liverpool somehow flown under the radar to become title contenders now that they have their central defenders back?

