The Liverpool vs Chelsea player ratings were fun to dish out after a wild, tense clash at Anfield.

Chelsea took the lead through Kai Havertz but were reduced to 10 men as Reece James was sent off.

While Liverpool equalized in dramatic fashion at the end of the first half through Mohamed Salah’s penalty kick, but the Reds couldn’t break down a resilient Chelsea.

Below are the Liverpool vs Chelsea player ratings in full, as we dish out marks out of 10 for every player who featured.

Liverpool player ratings

Alisson: 6 – Saved one effort from Kovacic but didn’t have a lot to do. Couldn’t get close to Havertz’s header.

Trent Alexander-Arnold: 7 – Some lovely passes in the first half and always a threat out wide.

Joel Matip: 7 – Great block to deny Lukaku. Solid display. Always in the right spot.

Virgil van Dijk: 7 – Didn’t have much to do defensively. Almost scored with a low shot.

Andy Robertson: 6 – Lost Havertz a little on the corner for Chelsea’s goal. Looked like he was still recovering from injury.

Harvey Elliott: 7 – Superb display from the teenager. Could have scored a couple in the first half.

Fabinho: 6 – Solid and steady as ever in central midfield.

Jordan Henderson: 6 – Could have scored in the first half. Did his best to get Liverpool going.

Mohamed Salah: 7 – Slammed home his penalty kick and always probing.

Roberto Firmino: 5 – Subbed off with an injury in first half. Didn’t look sharp.

Sadio Mane: 7 – Did really well to win the penalty kick as he caught Havertz out. Worked so hard.

Substitutes

Diogo Jota (42′ on for Firmino): 6 – Chose the wrong option on a few occasions. Lively.

Thiago (74′ on for Henderson): 6 – Kept things ticking over.

Kostas Tsimikas (87′ on for Robertson): N/A

Chelsea player ratings

Edouard Mendy: 6 – Couple of routine stops. Could he have done better on the chance before the penalty was given?

Cesar Azpilicueta: 8 – Proper captain’s display from Azpi. Organized his team so well. Some great clearances.

Andreas Christensen: 8 – Superb central defensive display. Cleared the danger so well. Kept things calm when Chelsea needed him.

Antonio Rudiger: 7 – See above. Very solid and steady. Used his experience.

Reece James: 6 – Unlucky with the red card but once it was given as a handball, he had to be sent off.

Jorginho: 7 – Typically dogged display. Kept things ticking over and his experience helped calm things down in the second half.

N’Golo Kante: 7 – Was excellent when he was on the pitch and covered so much ground. Chelsea will be worried he couldn’t shake off a knock he picked up as he had to come off at half time.

Marcos Alonso: 7 – Some excellent runs down the left and had a good battle with TAA. Showed real quality in the final third.

Mason Mount: 7 – Great quality at times. Kept plugging away.

Kai Havertz: 6 – Superb header for the goal, but switched off to allow Mane to have the chance which led to penalty and red card. Subbed off at half time.

Romelu Lukaku: 6 – Almost scored with a volley which Matip blocked. Chose the wrong pass a few times at key moments, but battled so hard to hold the ball up.

Substitutes

Mateo Kovacic (45′ on for Kante): 7 – Did so well to keep the ball. Almost scored when played in.

Thiago Silva (45′ on for Havertz): 7 – Kept things so solid at the back. Used his experience.

Trevoh Chalobah (87′ on for Jorginho): N/A

