Liverpool vs Chelsea reaction LIVE! Analysis, quotes after Anfield draw

Welcome to Liverpool vs Chelsea live reaction, where we’ll have managerial reaction, player quotes, analysis, and more after Chelsea’s 10 men held firm in a 1-1 draw with then Reds.

Thomas Tuchel reaction and Jurgen Klopp reaction will be below as soon as we have it, and Nicholas Mendola has a take on why this year’s Chelsea pre-half red card versus Liverpool played out differently for the Blues.

We also have JPW’s reaction, player ratings, and Andy Edwards’ 3 things we learned (links below)

Chelsea holds firm with cup confidence, Tuchel, Mendy

We’ve seen this before: Chelsea plays well enough to lead Liverpool before a pre-halftime red card turns the game on its ear.

But the Blues regrouped this time and took care of business in a 1-1 draw with Liverpool in Liverpool, a match that might’ve been 2-1 to the visitors on another day.

Last season it was Andreas Christensen sent off and Sadio Mane with two goals past Kepa Arrizabalaga after the break in a straight-forward triumph of Jurgen Klopp’s 11 Reds vs Frank Lampard’s 10 Blues.

Is it as simple as a new manager, a star goalkeeper, and a European Cup for the pride of Stamford Bridge?

Eduoard Mendy stood tall between the sticks once Chelsea went down to 10 men even if he couldn’t stop Mohamed Salah’s penalty, and Thomas Tuchel’s men stayed hungry for goals.

The Blues, of course, had to batten down the hatches to some extent on the road against a very good Liverpool attack, but decidedly did not sink into a safe shell with no intent to counterattack.

Mendy made six saves but it was more than that, as Chelsea’s men made 17 tackles, 15 interceptions, and 18 clearances in the second half alone.

Sure, maybe some of Anfield’s impenetrable shine has gone away following last season’s injury-riddled season, but just as much confidence has been brought to Chelsea by Tuchel and the experience of winning the UEFA Champions League.

Liverpool was more dangerous in the first half, it should’ve been noted, but Anfield is still Anfield even if the Reds have now, you know, actually lost there a few times.

Chelsea’s point does more than simply keep it atop the Premier League, a division which will have at most one 3-0 team heading into the international break.

-Nick Mendola

Live reaction:

News as it comes in from Anfield…

Former PL referee Dermot Gallagher on why Reece James saw a red card and a penalty was awarded.

Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta on TV

It’s always worth remembering that this guy has been underappreciated by so, so many players.

Cesar Azpilicueta is one of the best players in the history of the Premier League. Shame if a manager didn’t use him, yeah?

Here’s what Azpilicueta said after the win, which came in his 300th Premier League appearance.

“We fought together.”

“It was harsh. I feel sorry for Reece. The referee got advice from VAR to give it. He went to the screen, to the monitor to watch one replay. That was enough to get him. We got the double punishment, the red card and a penalty – and two yellow cards in the same action. We were angry.

“But you have to calm down and find a way to fight together as a team, to have this new challenge at a tough place like Anfield, full stadium. I think the team fought and maybe we had the best two chances in the second half.”

“We were not our best. We lack some crispness in our passes in the final third. Liverpool’s press makes it hard but we found our rhythm. We were better in the first half but we had to adapt and be more offensive of course.”

“I feel really proud to play my 300th Premier League game. The toughest league in the world. I spent my birthday here but hopefully I can spend tomorrow with my family.”

Cesar Azpilicueta for Chelsea against Liverpool: ◉ Most touches (79)

◉ Most passes (53)

◉ Most clearances (9)

◉ Joint-most tackles (6) Putting in a captains performance for the Blues. pic.twitter.com/GqKgEaIpfW — Squawka Football (@Squawka) August 28, 2021

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel reaction on TV

“With pure will, we took the heat out of the game,” Tuchel said. “That was team effort at its very best. They never lost the shape, they tried to close the half-spaces, we decided to stay in the back five and stay active in the back five because of all the runs from half-spaces and fluid positions of the high full-backs of Liverpool, it was clear we would suffer.

“The red card spoils the game, I have no solution for it because maybe it is a red card because he denies a chance but it is also a deflection. The red card, I’m not even sure anymore if it’s the rules or not the rules. You have to accept the decision. He maybe would have changed his mind with moving pictures.

“We decided to stay in a back five. We wanted to stay active and make it hard to create chances. The first 10 minutes seemed endless. The last five minutes I was actually praying we’d take what we deserved. It was a hard and a tough one, but a very strong second half defensively.” (via BBC)

Carragher, Lineker disagree on best use of TAA

Many, this poster included, believe Trent Alexander-Arnold is a natural midfielder and that Liverpool might be better suited with him more advanced to go with a traditional fullback.

Gary Lineker wants that, citing German stars Philipp Lahm and Joshua Kimmich, but ex-Liverpool man Jamie Carragher has Jurgen Klopp’s back.

No he shouldn’t, full backs get more of the ball than anyone & a bit more time on it to pick out their passes. The way Klopp sets up he’s virtually a midfielder in possession anyway. The amount of assists he gets means it would be mad to change his position. https://t.co/HXBRqbMg9h — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) August 28, 2021

Klopp claims red card made life difficult for… Liverpool?

You truly do never know what’s going to come from the mind of Jurgen Klopp.

While you can understand what the Liverpool boss means when he said the pre-halftime red card to Reece James made life difficult for the Reds’ attack, well…

Come on, man!

He’s right that there was less counter-attacking from Chelsea, but that wasn’t Tuchel’s entire tactical philosophy in the first half, was it?

The red card helped. Eduoard Mendy did not!

Klopp: "That didn't make the game easy for us (red card). Chelsea are a really organised side. In the decisive area (the box) they don't have a player less, they have a player less on the counter attack." (Bein) — DaveOCKOP (@DaveOCKOP) August 28, 2021

Liverpool’s Harvey Elliott on the team mood, single point, Anfield

“Disappointed not to come away with the three points. I personally think I could’ve broken them down a bit better, made the chances count, but it’s a point on the board and we’re focusing on Leeds now. It’s something we can reflect on and learn from.”

“It’s hard to explain to be honest. Chelsea are a top side, very organized and hard to break down. Today wasn’t our day to break them down. We had little chances, half chances that maybe on another day would’ve fallen for us.”

“I done okay, thought I could’ve done better. I can reflect on it with my family and the analysis team at Liverpool. This was an unbelievable crowd. You just want to focus on the game. When you score or the ball goes out of play, with the family in the crowd, too, you just think, ‘Wow’.”

Thomas Tuchel gives Pulisic COVID-19 update, Kante injury update

The Chelsea boss hopes that Pulisic can “get some minutes” for the USMNT’s three upcoming World Cup qualifiers following last week’s positive COVID-19 tests.

Here’s what Tuchel had to say about Pulisic.

As for N’Golo Kante:

Tuchel on Kante: "He is injured and needed to go out. He missed Arsenal for pain in the ankle but it was nothing serious. In this game, the opponent fell on his ankle and he had the same pain that he had against Arsenal. He couldn't accelerate so we had to take him off." #CFC — Nizaar Kinsella (@NizaarKinsella) August 28, 2021

More Jurgen Klopp reaction praises Chelsea, Anfield crowd, more

“That was the intensity we wanted to put in. Our press in the first half was exceptional against one of the best build-up sides in the world right now. Thomas is doing an incredible job. I like the way we took that away from them.

“We just kept going, same intensity (after they scored). Now you know really what you missed. You can enjoy the sound, the weather, everything apart from the result.”

“I saw two very good football teams, great first half from us and actually a good second one because it’s so tricky. You play against nine defenders, goalie, in-and-around the box. Was it perfection? No. Did we do well? Yes. It’s early in the season against a tough opponent.”

“I would’ve loved for us to have more greed, determination in the final third, but that’s how football should look. It really sucked people in the game. It’s a little problem to get only a point but it’s okay for today.”

On Harvey Elliott: “When you’re old enough to drive a car, you’re old enough to play football. He’s obviously ready. It’s a nice story, not finished. In the moment, he’s young but he’s in the right place. He doesn’t think too much but it’s not that he’s not allowed to play. He’s a smart player, but we just go. In this half-space next to either Kovacic or Kante or Jorginho, it would be really helpful to have a player who’s constantly turning and looking to play the ball through. Yeah, it was a good game.”

