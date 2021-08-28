Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Arsenal hopes after a midweek battering of a lower division side opens its doors for an upset of reigning champions Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday (start time 7:30am ET on NBCSN and online via Peacock Premium).

Pep Guardiola’s men rebounded from an opening loss to Tottenham to throttle Norwich City 5-0 and now will hope to heap woe on former assistant coach Mikel Arteta and Arsenal.

Arteta’s men started 0-2 but were without Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette amongst other absences. Aubameyang scored a hat trick at midweek in the League Cup.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Man City vs Arsenal.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

Premier League news Burnley vs Leeds: How to watch, stream live, TV, team news, start time, odds,... Premier League odds, Prince-Wright’s picks Wolves vs Manchester United: How to watch, stream live, TV, team news, start...

Manchester City team news, injuries, lineup

Benjamin Mendy has been suspended after being charged with sexual assault, while Phil Foden’s ankle and Kevin De Bruyne’s ankle are both keeping them out of of the lineup. Liam Delap remains out.

Arsenal team news, injuries, lineup

The Gunners are still far from full health, as Ben White (COVID-19), Thomas Partey (ankle), and Eddie Nketiah (ankle) are out. Hector Bellerin (thigh) and Gabriel (knee) are also missing, while Willian is also out after returning from a positive COVID test and Nicolas Pepe is not in the squad as he’s unwell.

🏆 Back in @PremierLeague action! 🥁 Introducing your lineup for this afternoon's game… 🔜 #MCIARS — Arsenal (@Arsenal) August 28, 2021

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Arsenal’s fallen far enough to be the week’s biggest underdog at +1100 for a win. A draw pays +500 while Man City winning nets -455.

PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links

Prediction

Arsenal did rebound a little at midweek but the upshot of that is they had to play midweek. A rested Man City is without some key pieces but expect the hosts to have the most of everything. Man City 3-1 Arsenal.

How to watch Man City vs Arsenal stream and start time

Kick off: 7:30am ET Saturday

TV Channel: Peacock Premium

Follow @NicholasMendola