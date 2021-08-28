Manchester City hammered 10-man Arsenal 5-0 at the Etihad Stadium, as the Gunners have lost three-straight games, without scoring a goal, to start the season.

This is the worst start in Arsenal’s history.

Mikel Arteta’s men sat bottom of the Premier League after a demoralizing defeat, as Ferran Torres scored twice and Ilkay Gundogan, Gabriel Jesus and Rodri added to Arsenal’s pain.

Granit Xhaka was sent off in the first half as Manchester City toyed with Arsenal and heaped more pressure on their beleaguered manager.

This was their worst Premier League defeat in seven-and-a-half years.

Here’s more on Manchester City vs Arsenal, a game Gunners fans will want to forget very quickly.

Manchester City vs Arsenal score, stats, results

Manchester City 5, Arsenal 0

Goals scored: Ilkay Gundogan 7′, Ferran Torres 12′ 84′, Gabriel Jesus 43′, Rodri 53′

Shots: Manchester City 25, Arsenal 1

Shots on target: Manchester City 10, Arsenal 0

Possession: Manchester City 81, Arsenal 19

Three things we learned, Manchester City vs Arsenal

1. Rock bottom for Arteta: Three defeats to start the season is never good but it is the manner of these losses which will hurt the most. Arsenal’s players stayed behind to applaud their fans at the end of the game and most looked in shocked and close to tears. The players care, obviously, but this just isn’t good enough. Having Ben White, Thomas Partey and Gabriel out early in the season has seen their defensive core ripped out, but there was just no backbone to this display. Granit Xhaka’s sending off summed it up and despite a good start early in the game, that evaporated very quickly and one mistake from Arsenal and one goal from City meant it was curtains early on. The lack of belief from Arteta’s Arsenal is the most concerning thing, even if they were handed some tough games, and luck, early in the season.

2. City slick without a striker: This week they tried to Harry Kane and Cristiano Ronaldo but they couldn’t sign either. Pep Guardiola will be fine with that, probably. They’ve scored 10 goals over the last two home games with Jack Grealish, Ferran Torres, Bernardo Silva, Riyad Mahrez and Raheem Sterling all looking dangerous. City will be challenging for all of the major trophies and now it is time for Gabriel Jesus to step up. It seems like Torres will start centrally often but Jesus coming off the right is a real threat and City have never, and will never, be short of goals under Guardiola.

3. Xhaka’s moment of madness: At 2-0 down, Arsenal still had a few chances and were unlucky not to half the deficit. But when Granit Xhaka gets a straight red card for a silly lunging tackle, that sums it up. One of the leaders at Arsenal, Xhaka has now been sent off four times for the Gunners and 11 times in his career. His indiscipline has spread throughout the Arsenal team and it’s going to be very tough to stamp it out.

Man of the Match: Ferran Torres – Scored twice and a threat throughout.

Arsenal started the game well as their wing backs pushed high and Kieran Tierney crossed for Bukayo Saka but he put his effort over after pressure from Joao Cancelo.

But just when Arsenal appeared to be taking the game to City, the hosts went ahead.

Gabriel Jesus did well to keep the ball in on the right and then linked up with Bernardo Silva before crossing to the back post. Gundogan arrived at the perfect time and beat Calum Chambers in the air, while Bernd Leno couldn’t keep out his weak header as Arsenal trailed.

City clicked through the gears after that opening goal and soon they went 2-0 up as a short free kick somehow beat Cedric Soares who flicked it on and Torres reacted first to slot home.

A VAR check for a potential foul on Chambers showed nothing out of sorts and the goal stood as Arsenal were all over the place.

Ederson almost gifted Arsenal a way back into the game as his pass was shut down by Emile Smith Rowe but the deflection went inches wide of the post rather than in to the back of the net.

That summed up the kind of luck the Gunners are currently having.

Before half time Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka was sent off for a lunging tackle on Cancelo. And the Gunners were three goals down and a man down at the break as Jesus was set up by Grealish.

In the second half City just strolled around and Arsenal sat back, hoping not to be embarrassed. They were.

Rodri slotted home from outside the box to make it 4-0 as City were flying and Arsenal cowering.

Arsenal sat back and tried to defend deep but in the end it was too much as Riyad Mahrez crossed for Torres to nod home his second of the game and seal the rout in style.

