The way the Arsenal players reacted towards their fans at the full time whistle at Manchester City said it all, as Mikel Arteta is under huge pressure after a horrendous start to the season.

Arteta has now overseen three-straight defeats to start the season, as that is the worst start to a campaign in Arsenal history.

The Gunners have conceded 10 goals and scored zero and sat bottom of the Premier League table after they 5-0 defeat at Manchester City.

Things basically couldn’t get much worse for Arsenal, as even though they are missing some key players through injury and illness in midfield and defense, the lack of fight and belief is quite shocking to see.

Below is reaction from Mikel Arteta, Pep Guardiola and others, as Arsenal now have the international break to stew over a simply awful start to the new campaign.

Live reaction from Manchester City vs Arsenal: Mikel Arteta, Pep Guardiola players

Mikel Arteta believes Arsenal were on the end of a lot of bad decisions today:

“Really painful. I think we started the game really well. First situation they got the ball wide an we didn’t defend the cross and we are 1-0 down. We concede the second goal and for me it is a clear punch on Calum’s face. Then the red card, we had a mountain to climb.”

Arteta goes on to say that Bukayo Saka should have had a penalty kick too.

Mikel Arteta asked about Granit Xhaka’s red card and doesn’t actually agree with the decision: “I am angry for the way the team suffered.”

Arteta applauded the 3,000 Arsenal fans in the away end:

“I am sorry we can’t give them the result right now and we have to fix it. We have to get a lot of players back as well and try to start work, refresh the mind. It has been really tough the first few weeks with everything that has happened. We need to face the challenge.”

Arteta tells BBC Sport it is about one thing for Arsenal now moving forward: Pride.

“For me it is pride and more willingness to change the situation. A lot happened in the las three weeks we are in a difficult position. The international break will do us some good to recover some of the big players we are missing at the moment and hopefully we come back we are in a better place.”

Pep Guardiola has been speaking to BT Sport in the UK and has been defending his former assistant coach, Mikel Arteta, who is really up against it.

“He is beyond a good manager. The character, the personality, the leading. He is incredibly beloved by all of us. We were sad when he left. Sometimes people expect results immediately. The squad he played today is not the team because they have 6, 7, 8, important players injured. Really important players. If they trust him he’ll do a good job at Arsenal.”

Mikel Arteta looked devastated at the final whistle as he sent his players over to applaud their fans.

The reaction? Arsenal’s players looked genuinely shocked and just stood there, as some fans clapped them back while others just simply stood with their arms wide open. What a mess.

Surreal scene: Every single Arsenal players stays behind to applaud their fans at the end of the game. A lot of the players looked in shock as some fans applauded back, while others fans just hold their arms out in disbelief. Worst-ever start to a season for Arsenal. #AFC — Joe Prince-Wright (@JPW_NBCSports) August 28, 2021

