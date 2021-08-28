Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Newcastle and Southampton played out an entertaining draw at St James’ Park, as the hosts will be the happier side with the point.

Steve Bruce’s side were under pressure for most of the game but looked dangerous on the counter as Callum Wilson put them ahead.

Southampton wasted some glorious chances, mostly through Moussa Djenepo, but Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side did react well to going behind and Mohamed Elyounoussi scored his first-ever Premier League goal to equalize.

Allan Saint-Maximin thought he had won it for Newcastle in the 90th minute, but then Southampton won a penalty kick in stoppage time as James Ward-Prowse grabbed a point in dramatic fashion.

The Magpies will be happier than the Saints with this draw.

Newcastle vs Southampton score, stats, results

Goals scored: Callum Wilson 55′, Mohamed Elyounoussi 74′, Saint-Maximin 90′, Ward-Prowse 94′

Shots: Newcastle 10, Southampton 22

Shots on target: Newcastle 5, Southampton 6

Possession: Newcastle 35, Southampton 65

Three things we learned, Newcastle vs Southampton

1. Newcastle dangerous on counter: Look, there were a lot of boos throughout this game for Steve Bruce and his side, but the plan worked pretty well. Newcastle were dangerous on the counter with Saint-Maximin, Wilson and Almiron a threat. They sat deep, soaked up pressure and hung on at times. Newcastle are not pretty to watch but Bruce has ground out their first point of the season.

2. Saints waste serious chances: Ralph Hasenhuttl will be ruing wasted chances. Southampton scored eight in midweek at Newport County and perhaps they used all of their luck/composure up? Djenepo missed two glorious chances in the first half and Southampton had plenty of the ball but just couldn’t convert that in to clear-cut chances. This is why they will miss Danny Ings, who could score something out of nothing, so much.

3. Both teams probably safe from relegation scrap: Newcastle’s attackers have too much on the counter and Southampton have just enough quality to cause problems for other teams. These two teams may not have a great season or push for the top 10, but you get the feeling neither will be embroiled in a serious relegation battle.

Man of the Match: Mohammed Salisu – Dominant display at center back, as he continues to improve.

Southampton had plenty of the ball early on as Tino Livramento caused problems down the right, but Newcastle were dangerous on the break.

A great chance arrived as Livramento crossed for Moussa Djenepo but he missed from two yards out, as a glorious opportunity came and went for Southampton.

Djenepo went close soon after again, but Freddie Woodman denied him, and Newcastle’s first big chance of the first half came via a Jacob Murphy free kick which flew just over.

Callum Wilson fired over after a textbook Newcastle counter attack, as Southampton continued to pour forward. From a corner Newcastle almost went ahead as Wilson’s header at the near post was saved well by Alex McCarthy.

In the second half Southampton continued to look dangerous, as Armstrong ran free and the ball dropped to Djenepo who curled just wide of the far post.

Then Newcastle took the lead. A cross to the back post found Murphy and his header across goal found Wilson who finished from close range.

After that goal Newcastle sat back once again and invited Southampton on to them, and eventually that paid off.

Substitute Nathan Redmond whipped in a great cross and Elyounoussi finished at the back post to set up a tense finish.

Saint-Maximin then looked to have won it as he sent St James’ Park wild in the 90th minute, but Ward-Prowse scored a penalty kick deep into stoppage time after Armstrong was fouled to snatch a deserved point for the Saints.

