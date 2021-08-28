Premier League at half: Everton, West Ham up; Highlights, live stream links

Five Premier League matches have reached halftime, with six goals scorers leaving just one match at 0-0.
Here are the highlights plus live stream links of the first 45 minutes for 10 PL outfits.
Brighton 0-1 Everton – NBCSN – STREAM LIVE
Demarai Gray is proving to be a quality bit of investment for Rafa Benitez, giving the Toffees the only real difference in this one.
Aston Villa 1-1 Brentford – CNBC – Peacock Premium
So entertaining.
The first 15 minutes saw two goals, as Ivan Toney put the Bees ahead but the answer came with two new Villans linking up.
Give the assist to Danny Ings, who has been very good in his return to claret shirts, the ex-Burnley man setting up former Norwich City playmaker Emi Buendia here.
Newcastle 0-0 Southampton – Peacock Premium
Newcastle injuries at center midfield have meant this game is living in the Magpies third until their backs and keeper can spot Joe Willock, Allan Saint-Maximin, Miguel Almiron, or Callum Wilson well up the pitch.
Norwich City 1-1 Leicester City – Peacock Premium
Those betting on scorers here would’ve not had to work too hard to get to Jamie Vardy and Teemu Pukki.
Vardy smashed in an an early goal before Pukki leveled from the spot before halftime after a poor challenge by Caglar Soyuncu.
West Ham 1-0 Crystal Palace – Peacock Premium
This has been all-Irons, all-the-time right up to the point that Pablo Fornals finished a bit of give-and-go-score in the box late in the first half.
Palace needs familiarity and attacking bodies, because this is not good.
Other Week 3 fixtures and results
Saturday
7:30am ET
Man City 5-0 Arsenal – FULL MATCH REPLAY
12:30pm ET
Liverpool v Chelsea – NBC/Peacock Premium – STREAM LIVE
Sunday
9am ET
Spurs v Watford – Peacock Premium
Burnley v Leeds – NBCSN – STREAM LIVE
11:30am ET
Wolves v Man Utd – NBCSN – STREAM LIVE