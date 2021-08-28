Premier League at half: Everton, West Ham up; Highlights, live stream links

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Five Premier League matches have reached halftime, with six goals scorers leaving just one match at 0-0.

Here are the highlights plus live stream links of the first 45 minutes for 10 PL outfits.

Brighton 0-1 Everton – NBCSN – STREAM LIVE

Demarai Gray is proving to be a quality bit of investment for Rafa Benitez, giving the Toffees the only real difference in this one.

Aston Villa 1-1 Brentford – CNBC – Peacock Premium

So entertaining.

The first 15 minutes saw two goals, as Ivan Toney put the Bees ahead but the answer came with two new Villans linking up.

Give the assist to Danny Ings, who has been very good in his return to claret shirts, the ex-Burnley man setting up former Norwich City playmaker Emi Buendia here.

Newcastle 0-0 Southampton – Peacock Premium

Newcastle injuries at center midfield have meant this game is living in the Magpies third until their backs and keeper can spot Joe Willock, Allan Saint-Maximin, Miguel Almiron, or Callum Wilson well up the pitch.

Norwich City 1-1 Leicester City – Peacock Premium

Those betting on scorers here would’ve not had to work too hard to get to Jamie Vardy and Teemu Pukki.

Vardy smashed in an an early goal before Pukki leveled from the spot before halftime after a poor challenge by Caglar Soyuncu.

West Ham 1-0 Crystal Palace – Peacock Premium

This has been all-Irons, all-the-time right up to the point that Pablo Fornals finished a bit of give-and-go-score in the box late in the first half.

Palace needs familiarity and attacking bodies, because this is not good.

Other Week 3 fixtures and results

Saturday

7:30am ET

Man City 5-0 Arsenal – FULL MATCH REPLAY

12:30pm ET

Liverpool v Chelsea – NBC/Peacock Premium – STREAM LIVE

Sunday

9am ET

Spurs v Watford – Peacock Premium

Burnley v Leeds – NBCSN – STREAM LIVE

11:30am ET

Wolves v Man Utd – NBCSN – STREAM LIVE

