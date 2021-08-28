Tottenham vs Watford: Spurs will look to remain perfect to start the 2021-22 Premier League season when they host the Hornets at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday (Watch live at 9 am ET, on Peacock Premium).

TOTTENHAM VS WATFORD STREAM LIVE

After upsetting defending champions Manchester City on opening day, Tottenham made it two wins from two with a narrow 1-0 win away to Wolves last weekend. Furthermore with the good times for Tottenham, Harry Kane made his season debut against Wolves and followed it up with a 72-minute shift (and two goals) in Europa Conference League action on Thursday. Barring any unforeseen setbacks, Kane will likely make his first Premier League start of the season on Sunday. Though they have scored just two goals in two games, Tottenham are yet to concede a Premier League goal under Nuno Espirito Santo, proving that defending and attacking not mutually exclusive options in north London.

As for Watford, the newly promoted side got a thrilling 3-2 win over Aston Villa to re-introduce themselves to the top flight, but reality quickly came crashing down in the form of a 2-0 setback away to Brighton & Hove Albion.

[ MORE: How to watch PL in the USA ]

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Tottenham vs Watford this Sunday with team news, odds, stream link and more.

Tottenham team news, injuries (INJURY REPORT)

OUT: Tanguy Ndombele (fitness), Joe Rodon (undisclosed), Cameron Carter-Vickers (ankle)

Watford team news, injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Nathaniel Chalobah (illness), Juraj Kucka (thigh) | OUT: Joao Pedro (knee)

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Tottenham (-239) | Watford (+700) | Draw (+320)

PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links

Prediction

With Kane back in the fold, Cristian Romero picking up fitness and sharpness (and perhaps set to make his full Premier League debut), the resurgence of Dele Alli and a suddenly airtight defense, there’s little reason to believe this won’t be a comfortable home win for Nuno & Co. Tottenham 2-0 Watford.

How to watch Tottenham vs Watford, stream live and start time

Kickoff: 9 am ET Sunday

Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Follow @AndyEdMLS