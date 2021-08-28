Tuchel hopes Pulisic ‘gets some minutes’ in USMNT’s World Cup qualifiers

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Christian Pulisic should be good to join the USMNT after his positive COVID-19 test, says Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel.

Pulisic missed Chelsea’s last two games but said he was asymptomatic and Tuchel spoke following Chelsea’s 1-1 draw at Anfield on Saturday.

“Pulisic is released today and will go to the national team if he can provide a negative test,” Tuchel said. “We hope he can play some minutes.”

So, pending that negative test in linking up with teammates, the only question is whether the American star has lost any fitness during his layoff.

Pulisic was included in the USMNT roster despite testing positive for COVID last week.

Say what you will about jogging and at-home fitness, but the USMNT face three matches in eight days in three countries.

The Yanks meet El Salvador in El Salvador on Sept. 2, are home to Canada on Sept. 5, and away to Honduras on Sept. 8.

