USMNT’s De La Fuente assists Guendouzi to put Marseille up early (video)

An Arsenal loanee scored off a feed from a former Barcelona prospect to give Marseille a 1-0 lead against Saint-Etienne in Ligue 1 play on Saturday.

Matteo Guendouzi is on loan to the French outfit and got his first goal after producing an assist through the first two league matches of the season. Marseille has an option to buy the midfielder, who spent last season on loan to Hertha Berlin.

This goal was set up by quick-reacting USMNT winger Konrad de la Fuente, himself just arriving in France from Barcelona after years with Camp Nou set.

De la Fuente, 20, recorded an assist in his first Ligue 1 match and started the second, too, and now has two helpers on the season ahead of joining the USMNT roster for September’s trio of World Cup qualifiers.

He was fed a cross but a sliding challenge forced him to tap the ball back to Guendouzi, who had ages to find the back of the goal.

De la Fuente was removed for Luis Henrique in the 56th minute with Marseille up 2-1. It’s 3-1 as of time of post.

Matteo Guendouzi scores for Marseille against Saint Etienne. Have to admit his personality fits to this club https://t.co/u0fOMwFa2u — Foxey (@foxseabirds) August 28, 2021

