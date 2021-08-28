WATCH: Havertz’s looping header puts Chelsea in front of Liverpool early

By Nicholas MendolaAug 28, 2021, 1:02 PM EDT
Kai Havertz has Chelsea in front of Liverpool in a match-up of the last two European Cup winners.

A corner kick saw Havertz quietly leave the pack and Andy Robertson couldn’t get to the German before his near-post header looped over a dozen bodies and inside the far post.

Alisson Becker went flying but just missed the ball by perhaps an inch, maybe two, and Chelsea was in front 1-0.

It’s the first goal of the year for the 22-year-old, who now has 10 goals and 10 assists in 49 appearances for Chelsea.

