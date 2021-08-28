Wolves vs Manchester United: Will the world witness Cristiano Ronaldo making his second debut for the Red Devils when they visit Molineux Stadium on Sunday (Watch live at 11:30 am ET, on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com)?

WOLVES VS MANCHESTER UNITED STREAM LIVE

Ronaldo’s transfer from Juventus to Manchester United was confirmed by the club on Friday, leaving a small possibility that the Portuguese star could be available for selection (most likely on the bench) this weekend. With Marcus Rashford (shoulder surgery) unavailable for the time being and Edinson Cavani only just working his way back into the team after Copa America, Manchester United began the season a bit light on center forward options, thus the return of Ronaldo. After battering Leeds United 5-1 on opening day, the Red Devils slumped to a 1-1 draw with Southampton last weekend.

As for Wolves, the Bruno Lage era is off to a rocky start with back-to-back defeats to start the season. However, each setback has been of the 1-0 variety, indicating that perhaps Wolves are not so far away from improving results. The stout defending and counter-attacking tendencies have remained from Nuno Espirito Santo’s former side, but the final touch has evaded the attacking unit, namely Raul Jimenez who has returned from the fractured skull he suffered last November.

[ MORE: How to watch PL in the USA ]

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Wolves vs Manchester United this Sunday with team news, odds, stream link and more.

Wolves team news, injuries (INJURY REPORT)

OUT: Pedro Neto (knee), Jonny (knee), Yerson Mosquera (hamstring), Hugo Bueno (hamstring)

Manchester United team news, injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Edinson Cavani (international duty – extended leave), Dean Henderson (COVID-19), Phil Jones (knee), Eric Bailly (international duty – Olympics) | OUT: Marcus Rashford (shoulder), Alex Telles (ankle), Scott McTominay (groin)

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Wolves (+375) | Manchester United (-130) | Draw (+240)

PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links

Prediction

Wolves are precisely the kind of side that has troubled Man United in recent seasons under numerous managers — a side that sits deep to defend and quickly launches counter-attacks once they bait you into pushing too many players forward. It wouldn’t be a surprise at all if Wolves take a point. Wolves 1-1 Manchester United.

How to watch Wolves vs Manchester United, stream live and start time

Kickoff: 11:30 am ET Sunday

TV: NBCSN

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Follow @AndyEdMLS