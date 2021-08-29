Burnley vs Leeds live! How to watch, live stream link, TV, lineups, odds

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Burnley vs Leeds: Both the Clarets and Whites will be searching for their first win of the 2021-22 Premier League season when they meet at Turf Moor on Sunday (Watch live at 9 am ET, on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

Burnley’s campaign began with a heartbreaking home defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion on a pair of goals conceded after the 70th minute, and Sean Dyche’s side followed it up with a 2-0 defeat away to Liverpool.

Leeds, on the other hand, were beaten 5-1 by Manchester United on the opening day before stealing a point at home against Everton thanks to Raphinha’s 72nd-minute equalizer. Marcelo Bielsa’s side is yet to put together a complete 90-minute performance, though they were much improved against Everton and were unlucky to still be chasing a draw when the late goal finally came.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Burnley vs Leeds this Sunday with team news, odds, stream link and more.

Burnley team news, injuries (INJURY REPORT)

OUT: Kevin Long (calf), Dale Stephens (ankle)

📋 Here is how the Clarets line-up against Leeds United this afternoon at Turf Moor 👇 Chris Wood partners Ashley Barnes in attack 💥#BURLEE | #UTC | @SpreadexSport pic.twitter.com/kKXgyV8MEQ — Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) August 29, 2021

Leeds team news, injuries

OUT: Robin Koch (pelvis)

📋 Two changes to the side that faced Everton last week, as both Llorente and Rodrigo start against Burnley pic.twitter.com/tJPv5ETEiR — Leeds United (@LUFC) August 29, 2021

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Burnley (+200) | Leeds (+130) | Draw (+240)

Prediction

Burnley have hardly been their well-drilled, disciplined, defensive selves through two games, and that will give Leeds plenty of hope that there will be plenty of scoring chances on Sunday. Raphinha appears primed to take a leap toward the Premier League’s elite tier, and Burnley might just be on the wrong end of a memorable performance in this one. Burnley 1-3 Leeds.

How to watch Burnley vs Leeds, stream live and start time

Kickoff: 9 am ET Sunday

TV: NBCSN

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

