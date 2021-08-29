Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Lionel Messi has (finally) made his PSG debut and Kylian Mbappe bagged both goals in a 2-0 victory over Reims, but will it be the last time they take the same field while wearing the same shirt?

Furthermore, will the world ever be treated to the sight of Messi, Mbappe and Neymar playing together? Sadly, Messi was subbed on for his dear friend Neymar in the 66th minute on Sunday.

Sunday marked the first competitive club game in which Lionel Messi has played for any club in the world other than Barcelona. It’s equal parts bittersweet and exciting, as the undisputed greatest player of all time won’t go down as a one-club man, but the unknown of what could happen at PSG is tantalizing in a way that only sports can intrigue.

Can you just imagine if he leaves behind the comforts and familiarity of Barcelona and wins his fifth UEFA Champions League trophy?

Mbappe is, of course, the subject of what appear to be very real transfer rumors these days. The 22-year-old is widely expected to join Real Madrid in the coming days ahead of the summer transfer deadline, for a fee in excess of $200 million. With just one year remaining on his current contract, Mbappe and his representatives have suggested he will leave PSG on a free transfer, at which point he will simply sign for Real Madrid.

Players are now set to depart their clubs for 2022 World Cup qualifying. The transfer window will have long since shut when they return, meaning Sunday may well have been the world’s only chance to see Messi, Mbappe and Neymar terrorizing the same opposition defense.

Mauricio Pochettino must answer for this.

