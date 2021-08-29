Tottenham vs Watford reaction: Nuno Espirito Santo is pleased to start his Spurs tenure with three straight Premier League wins, but he insists that being top of the table at this point of the season “doesn’t mean anything at all.”

Below is live reaction from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium following Tottenham vs Watford, as Spurs won 1-0 for the third straight week and are the only side yet to drop a point in the still-young 2021-22 Premier League season…

Nuno Espirito Santo, on being top of the Premier League standings…

“That doesn’t mean anything at all, that doesn’t mean anything. I invite everybody, not only the players, but our fans to don’t pay attention to that. Don’t pay attention to that. Let’s keep on working, we still have a long way and a lot of aspects to improve on.”

Nuno Espirito Santo, on the most pleasing part of Sunday’s home victory — on and off the field…

“Our fans — the way they supported us when the team was in trouble. The way they start pushing. Really pleasing. You ask about all the things, that was the one. From the game? The organization. I think we kept all the game the shape, the right triggers, the right moments to press. Much better in the second half when we recover higher up the pitch.

But what pleased me is when we could not kill the game, we had chances to do so, we didn’t lose our minds, we stick together, and we were compact, we did not allow too many chances to Watford. That was good. The balance between these two aspects was good, and in the end, the way we managed the game. Something I didn’t like: we should be more clinical, I think we had enough quality and talent players to kill the game.”

Nuno Espirito Santo, on the fact Tottenham are yet to concede a Premier League goal this season…

“That’s the beginning of everything. Always said the shape, organization, being solid and compact, because we have talent. Being consistent is what we are focused on and we have to keep on going. Today, we controlled very well — Watford was clearly trying to make us go higher on our lines to play on our backs. The back four controlled very well. But at the same time, the second balls we need to sooner to be anticipating that part of our game — something we have to improve. Well done, we keep on going. Now the players go, we’ll stay, we’ll look, we’ll work with the players going to stay, and try to make better for the next one.”

Son Heung-min, on whether he was trying to score the winning goal…

“I’m going to be honest: I tried to deliver the ball, and if nobody touches it and the ball goes in, I will definitely take it. … As a free-kick taker, you should always be thinking about putting in a dangerous ball, so even if nobody touches it, the ball goes in. … I will take it if nobody touches it, but I will take the assist as well [if somebody touches it].”

Son Heung-min, on marking his 200th Premier League appearance with a goal…

“I didn’t even realize [Sunday was appearance no. 200], but thank you for reminding me. These stats make me even more proud. It’s my seventh season here in the Premier League, which is one of the best leagues in the world — everyone dreams to play here, so it’s a big honor to have 200 appearances.

“It means a lot to me, but there’s more to come.”

Son Heung-min, on Spurs’ third 1-0 victory of the Premier League season…

“One-nil is one-nil. We have started in a positive way. Three games won and three clean sheets, I think that’s a massive result, so we should take it. … We completely deserved three points today.”

