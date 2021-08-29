Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

If Tottenham beats out a favorite to secure a top-four place, there should be a lot of hugs and high-fives for what Son’s done in August.

The South Korean’s seeing-eye free kick helped Tottenham beat Watford 1-0 on Sunday to become the Premier League’s only perfect team through three weeks.

[ MORE: How to watch PL in the USA ]

Spurs had Harry Kane back in the starting lineup and the striker might’ve scored one or two goals as Tottenham improved to 3-0.

Watford’s now lost two after winning on opening day and sits 12th.

WATCH TOTTENHAM VS WATFORD FULL MATCH REPLAY STREAM

Three things we learned from Tottenham vs Watford

1. Not how they saw it, but they’ll take it: Tottenham is first on the Premier League table, the division’s only 3-0 side heading into the international break. It happened while Harry Kane angled for a transfer and the club worked with seemingly their 90th managerial preference. But Heung-min Son has been brilliant, Dele Alli reinvigorated, and Tottenham largely looking greater than the sum of its parts in wins over Man City, Wolves, and Watford.

2. Scrappy Watford finding their feet: Whether the Hornets will survive this Premier League season is a big ask, but they are definitely fighting for it. There were a lot of tackles and plenty of selfless play from Watford, who also managed nine shots away from home to a superior team. Not too shabby, and the paucity of wins early this season means the Hornets opening day ‘dub’ has it 12th for at least a couple of weeks.

3. Sonny day: He did it again, even if this one had more than a hint of goalkeeper error to it. While Harry Kane was sorting out his future and now getting back into the swing of things, Heung-min Son committed his to Tottenham and scored the only goals in a pair of 1-0 wins.

Man of the Match: Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg

Nearly scored, but that’s not what he’s there for, is he? Hojbjerg had 110 touches and a key pass in cueing up nine successful long passes out of 14 attempts. He also won all five of his duels and Hojbjerg’s strength is allowing young Oliver Skipp to go through his PL growing pains.

Tottenham vs Watford recap

Watford keeper Daniel Bachmann was forced into several interventions and made a solid early save on Japhet Tanganga.

The Hornets end dealt with much of the action, and Son put Spurs ahead with a free kick from deep that had enough venom to get into the far corner if a teammate didn’t get to the service and the keeper failed to act.

[ MORE: Liverpool 1-1 Chelsea reaction, video ]

Bachmann failed to act.

Harry Kane had a number of chances to make it 2-0 over the course of the second half but Watford was just able to deliver its defense through blocks and other means.

Follow @NicholasMendola