Wolves vs Manchester United 3 things learned: Wasteful Wolves fall late

Manchester United nearly dropped points for the second-straight week, saved by Mason Greenwood’s late winner in a 1-0 win over Wolves the Molineux.

United was at times fortunate to not be behind Wolves en route to the win, which sets the longest away unbeaten record in the history of England’s top four division at 28-straight.

David De Gea was needed to keep this clean sheet as United get back in the win column having drawn Southampton after battering Leeds on opening day.

Wolves came close to their first point of the season, a fingertip Jose Sa save on Greenwood earlier a prelude to the winner.

Three things we learned from Wolves vs Manchester United

1. United individuality enough to thwart Wolves superior plan: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer started with Daniel James at right wing, Mason Greenwood up top, and Jadon Sancho on the left. Greenwood was busy but both James and Sancho struggled before flopping sides for the second half. Bruno Fernandes had some moments as did Paul Pogba, but Wolves simply ran the midfield with Ruben Neves and Joao Moutinho’s typical comfort, while Bruno Lage’s attack trident of Francisco Trincao, Raul Jimenez, and Adama Traore were very dangerous (if without finish, see Thing No. 2)

Wolves had more shots and doubled United’s shots on target but Greenwood was the difference with his third goal in as many games, his hammer of a foot just enough for three points. And it was fitting that Varane got the assist. We’re not sure what Solskjaer’s battle plan was, but his player selection got the job done.

2. Trincao, Traore produce but can’t finish: My goodness was this duo thrill-a-minute, perfect compliments to big Raul Jimenez — no shirking statue himself. But Trincao scudded a Traore set-up wide of goal in the second half and Traore continued his habit of creating massive danger but not putting the ball in the goal.

3. Varane, Wan-Bissaka step up early, De Gea late: United truly needed the right side of its defense as Aaron Wan-Bisaaka and Raphael Varane each made outstanding own-third blocks, while De Gea’s late double stop on Romain Saiss and race off his line to beat Daniel Podence to a searching Wolves’ long ball were the reason the Red Devils’ sheet was clean.

Man of the Match: Mason Greenwood

Two of United’s three shots on target, and the young forward rarely stops running, almost always available for the ball.

Wolves vs Manchester United recap

A frenetic start at the Molineux saw both teams pushing pace, and Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s goal line clearance stopped Francisco Trincao from putting the hosts on top.

Mason Greenwood came close to redirecting a Daniel James chance inside the far post in the 11th minute.

Raul Jimenez was busy, too, and an incredible pass from just inside the touch line saw Joao Moutinho.

Greenwood could’ve had it 1-0 but Jose Sa got the very tip of a gloved-finger on a ball that missed the post by a fine margin.

The second half saw another big United intervention, this time from Raphael Varane with a sliding block of Trincao after a nutmegging-run into the box.

United’s threat was stagnant, the key pieces clearly frustrated at the lack of gilt-edged chances. Fred forced a good save out of Jose Sa.

David De Gea made an outstanding double save on Romain Saiss, who had boosted himself on Varane’s shoulder to reach a corner. Ruben Neves then fired a shot at the Spanish keeper to no avail.

